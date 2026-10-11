Lobeco Convenience Center closes due to storm damage

Beaufort County directs residents to Shanklin Convenience Center while repairs are assessed

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

The Lobeco Convenience Center closed Saturday, Oct. 10, due to damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Isaias, according to Beaufort County officials.

The county announced the closure Saturday but did not provide details about the extent of the damage or how long the facility is expected to remain closed.

Residents who typically use the Lobeco location are being directed to the Shanklin Convenience Center, located at 80 Shanklin Road in Beaufort, until further notice.

County officials said additional updates regarding the closure will be provided as information becomes available.

Residents can find a complete list of Beaufort County convenience centers and their locations on the county’s Solid Waste and Recycling website.

For additional information, contact the Beaufort County Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 843-255-2736.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.