Andersen–Michelsen

The engagement of Michael James Drummond Andersen, of Beaufort, S.C., formerly of Fairfax, Va., and Mikkel Falking Gårde Michelsen, of Skødstrup, Kingdom of Denmark, is announced.

Mr. Andersen is the son of Michael David Andersen, of Bemidji, Minn., and the late Susan Marie Drummond Andersen (Steele), formerly of Anaheim, Calif. Through his maternal Drummond line, he is a direct descendant of the historic Drummond family of Perth, Scotland. He received his degree in economics from American University in Washington, D.C., and is employed as an accountant.

Mr. Michelsen is the son of Henrik Gårde-Michelsen, of Sønderborg, Kingdom of Denmark, and Karin Gårde-Michelsen, of Odense, Kingdom of Denmark. He comes from the Falking Gårde family, long associated with Danish banking. He was educated at Aarhus Tech in Aarhus, Denmark, in data technology and IT infrastructure, and is a partner at FLC Danmark ApS.

The couple became engaged on Sept. 8, 2026, in the gardens of Hillwood Estate in Washington, D.C.

Plans for the wedding will be announced at a later date.

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