Veteran of the Week – Avalee Green 

American Legion Beaufort Post 207 brings you Avalee Green, 66, who graduated from Beaufort High School in 1979 and joined the U.S. Army. After Basic Training at Fort Jackson, he specialized in food service, especially materials handling. He served two years at Fort Hood, Texas, and deployed to Hanover, Germany with an armored unit. He returned to Fort Hood to complete his enlistment; he separated in 1982 and returned to Beaufort County. Avalee Green Avalee Green

He began a career working as a heavy equipment operator for the R.H. Moore Company, Inc., which installs and maintains water and sewer systems in coastal South Carolina; While Mr. Green lives in Beaufort County, he works in the Charleston area. He has a son who is a Sergeant First Class (E-7) loadmaster in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 207. For Veteran Of The Week nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.

