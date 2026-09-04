‘Oh, Canada’ 

By Carol Lucas

It’s a rainy Saturday, one that accommodates my desire to stay inside. The gloominess underscores the question that takes me aback every time I think about it, and that is, “Why are we fighting Canada?”

If you had told me a year ago that this would be the case, I would have vehemently disagreed.

However, that was then, and this is now. And now is just one more infantile encounter on the playground with the consummate bully.

I’ll get this out of the way right now. For those of you convinced that I suffer from TDS, I suggest one of two things; either scroll on by and take another swig of that Kool Aid, or be ready to read why “Trump’s derangement” has reached the point where our closest neighbor and ally is saying, “Enough!”

Let’s take a look at the history of the two nations, one that has been very close. The symbiosis can be seen on so many fronts that word limits here will not permit me to include all. I will begin with the following from Wikipedia.

Canada and the U.S. have had a long relationship that shows a significant impact on the history, as well as the economy and the culture, of each. The two countries once considered themselves among the “closest allies,” and Americans rank Canada as one of their most favored nations.Historically, a majority of Canadians have held mostly favorable views of the United States.

Since the end of World War II, the economies and supply chains of both countries grew to be increasingly integrated. In 2024, every day, around 400,000 people and millions in goods and services crossed the Canada–U.S. border. The close economic partnership is facilitated by shared economic interests and previously strong bilateral trade agreements.

At one point Mexico was brought on board. Given the geographical proximity, this appeared to make sense. The ensuing problems with this inclusion, however, were illegal immigration, terrorism threats, and illicit drug trafficking. That, dear reader, becomes a topic for another time.

The economic cooperation and integration between Canada and the U.S. generated such cross-border projects as communications, highways, bridges, and pipelines, and have led to shared energy.

Americans have been blessed for years with peace and cooperation with our northern neighbor. How many countries can claim that luxury? Furthermore, Canada is one of our most important trading partners, with more than $870 billion in goods and services traded in 2025.

Culturally, no country in the world is closer to us. Think about singers and athletes who are Canadian and are so admired here. But now we find ourselves in a trade war with Canada.

So why in the world did 47 pick a fight with Canada? Truly a conundrum when you realize he and his team negotiated a new trade agreement with Canada during their first term, after berating the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that had governed trade between Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Without getting into specifics (Google will serve you well), Canadian officials determined that it was easier to placate the child at the table. In other words, avoid an economic conflict.

And don’t forget, in true 47 fashion, he called the deal “the largest, fairest, most balanced, and modern trade agreement ever achieved. There’s never been anything like it.”

Yet now he wants to revise this largest, fairest plan once again, pushing for a confrontation with a country who has been our most loyal and relied-upon ally. The Wall Street Journal has called this “The Dumbest Trade War Revisited.” After Canada responded with its own set of reciprocal tariffs, Trump upped the ante by referring to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as “the future governor of Canada.” He then put on a childish show of renaming Lake Ontario, calling it Lake America. This from the leader of the free world.

However, it seems the days of “playing nice” and mutual cooperation have slammed into a wall. I might add that this extends to our European allies as well. They are tired of dealing with a bully. A June 2026 poll by the European Council on Foreign Relations found that just 11% of Europeans viewed the U.S. as an ally.

The power of retaliation can be seen in a comment by Doug Ford, Ontario Premier. He stated that Canada should be prepared to cut off electricity and critical minerals to the U.S., should 47 continue the escalation. Ontario powers 1.5 million homes and businesses in the U.S. “If Trump keeps trying to dismantle Canadian manufacturing, he better have a pack of batteries.”

Carney has decided to take a more confrontational approach to 47. People don’t like bullies, and they don’t respect them. Societies don’t like seeing their leaders disrespected and their countries insulted. At some juncture, there’s a breaking point. “America First” is quickly becoming “America Alone.”

And so, two countries who were once solid allies, are seeing a rapid deterioration during 47’s second term. Trade wars and threats of annexation, and to what end?

Sadly for our country, it isn’t enough to attack Iran, unprovoked, with the feeble assertion it was done to stop that country’s nuclear program. A one-week war has become a six-month war. But I digress.

Will someone please yank the petulant child off the playground and spank him? Where’s Natalie when you need her?

Carol Lucas is a retired high school teacher and a Lady’s Island resident. She is the author of the recently published “A Breath Away: One Woman’s Journey Through Widowhood.”