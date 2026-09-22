Paying final respects

An Unclaimed Sailor Ceremony was held for U.S. Navy veteran Kenneth Milligan and his wife, Alice, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at the Beaufort National Cemetery.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

An Unclaimed Sailor Ceremony was held for U.S. Navy veteran Kenneth Milligan and his wife, Alice, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at the Beaufort National Cemetery. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
An Unclaimed Sailor Ceremony was held for U.S. Navy veteran Kenneth Milligan and his wife, Alice, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at the Beaufort National Cemetery. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
An Unclaimed Sailor Ceremony was held for U.S. Navy veteran Kenneth Milligan and his wife, Alice, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at the Beaufort National Cemetery. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
An Unclaimed Sailor Ceremony was held for U.S. Navy veteran Kenneth Milligan and his wife, Alice, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at the Beaufort National Cemetery. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The American flag is presented to Christine Schmedes, Mirasol Health Hospice Nurse, during the Unclaimed Sailor Ceremony for U.S. Navy veteran Kenneth Milligan and his wife, Alice, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at the Beaufort National Cemetery. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
An Unclaimed Sailor Ceremony was held for U.S. Navy veteran Kenneth Milligan and his wife, Alice, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at the Beaufort National Cemetery. Amber Hewitt/The Island News