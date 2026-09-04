It’s not Dr. Annie Andrews who’s the radical 

By Barb Nash

Radical! Lately, the term radical has been thrown around from both sides without measure.

What does radical really mean? Merriam-Webster defines it as “very different from the usual or traditional: extreme. Favoring extreme changes in existing views, habits, conditions, or institutions, associated with political views, practices, and policies of extreme change, and advocating extreme measures to retain or restore a political state of affairs.”

The recurring word is “extreme.” Extremes can be measured in numbers. When constituents are asked about the issues in polls, the highest percentage in agreement is considered centrist and the lowest percentages are considered extreme.

Recently, Darline Graham declared that Dr. Annie Andrews was the “most radical liberal ever nominated for a statewide office by the South Carolina Democratic party.”

Dr. Andrews responded, “What is so radical about a pediatrician and a mother of three who believes that if you work hard, you should be able to put food on the table and keep the lights on at the end of the month? What is so radical about thinking that if you get sick, you can afford to see the doctor? What is so radical about thinking that if your community doesn’t want a data center, you shouldn’t be forced to have a data center built in your backyard?”

In the polls, these values are widely supported by Americans regardless of party.

– 78% of Americans favor SNAP benefits. Bear in mind that 56% of working families are food insecure and that the majority of SNAP benefits are to assist children, the elderly and people with disabilities.

– 66% of Americans support universal healthcare.

– 70% of Americans oppose data centers in their communities.

– Dr. Andrews supports expanding maternal healthcare. So do 80% of Americans.

– She supports restoring scientific and medical research. 92% of Americans agree.

– She supports Ending the Iran War: 66% of Americans agree.

– She supports measures to end gun violence, which is the number one cause of death in children: A Fox News poll reveals that Americans overwhelmingly agree to: Requiring criminal background checks on all gun buyers (87%) – Improving enforcement of existing gun laws (81%), Raising the legal age to buy a gun to 21 (81%), Requiring mental health checks on gun buyers (80%) Allowing police to take guns from those considered a danger to themselves or others (80%) Requiring a 30-day waiting period for all gun purchases (77%)

– She supports banning corporate PAC and dark money. 85% of Americans agree.

By the numbers, Americans overwhelmingly support Dr. Andrews on the issues. The candidates that oppose Dr. Annie Andrews on these issues are the radical ones.

To learn more about where Dr. Andrews officially stands on the issues, see her website: https://drannieandrews.com/platform/.

Barb Nash is the President of the Northern Beaufort County Democratic Club.