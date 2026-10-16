USCB Chancellor Al Panu announces retirement after 12 years

University’s second chancellor oversaw enrollment growth, expanded academic programs and increased economic impact

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

University of South Carolina Beaufort Chancellor Al M. Panu announced Thursday, Oct. 15, that he will retire June 30, 2027, after nearly 12 years leading the university.

Panu, who became USCB’s second chancellor in July 2015, succeeded founding Chancellor Dr. Jane T. Upshaw. He was the first African American chancellor in the University of South Carolina System.

During his tenure, USCB has experienced significant growth, expanding enrollment, adding academic programs, investing in campus infrastructure and nearly doubling its annual economic impact on the region.

“With oversight of USCB’s three campuses, Dr. Panu has worked collaboratively with university stakeholders to increase enrollment, upgrade essential infrastructure, initiate programs to better serve student and state needs, and broaden the institution’s economic impact,” USC President Michael Amiridis said in a statement. “His commitment and foresight have created a lasting legacy, and we are grateful for his dedicated service.”

According to the university, USCB’s annual economic impact increased from $75 million to $141 million during Panu’s leadership, while enrollment grew by 27.8% and the number of graduates increased by 43%.

The university also expanded opportunities for students to gain practical experience, with approximately 80% participating in internships, undergraduate research, study abroad programs or other career-development experiences.

Academic growth included the establishment of the Beaufort College Honors Program, the introduction of USCB’s first graduate degrees, three new bachelor’s degrees and concentrations in cybersecurity and marine biology.

The university also earned national recognition for academic excellence, including twice being named a Top Producer of Fulbright Scholars, while maintaining its standing among the top regional colleges in the South by U.S. News & World Report.

Campus improvements were another focus of Panu’s administration.

In Bluffton, the university invested in student housing, athletics facilities, library improvements and student center upgrades. The Beaufort campus saw expanded academic programs, student facilities and cultural programming, while the university also constructed its Hilton Head Island campus.

Under Panu’s leadership, USCB strengthened its athletics programs, joining the NCAA Division II Peach Belt Conference and introducing men’s and women’s basketball.

The university also expanded its role in the surrounding community through partnerships with healthcare systems, businesses, foundations and local governments.

Those efforts included securing more than $15 million in additional state appropriations, establishing the USCB Education Foundation, which helped raise more than $8 million, and obtaining $15.9 million in federal grants and sponsored research funding.

In Beaufort, the university continued developing its Center for the Fine Arts as a cultural resource for the community, including expanding audiences and financial support for its 47-year-old Chamber Music Series.

USCB’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute also grew to more than 1,800 members, expanding educational opportunities for adults throughout the region.

Panu’s career in higher education spans more than three decades of scholarship, teaching and administrative leadership.

In a letter announcing his retirement, Panu reflected on his time at USCB and credited the university’s faculty, staff, students and community partners for its accomplishments.

“For Judith and me, serving USCB in the leadership capacity alongside you has been one of the greatest privileges of our professional life,” Panu wrote, referring to his wife. “Since arriving on campus in 2015, I have been inspired daily by the dedication, talent, and commitment of this remarkable faculty, staff, leadership team, and community partners in the service of our student learning.”

He also acknowledged the foundation established by his predecessor, Upshaw, and expressed confidence in the university’s future.

“Today, USCB is a thriving university distinguished by its commitment to student success, academic excellence, and community engagement,” Panu wrote. “As I prepare to conclude my chancellorship, I do so with immense gratitude in all that we have accomplished together and with great confidence in what lies ahead.”

The university has not yet announced plans for selecting Panu’s successor.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.