Car crash shuts down Laurel Bay Road

Staff reports

Late Monday afternoon, Oct. 19, the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle collision on Laurel Bay Road resulting in multiple injuries and the closing of the road.

Just before 4:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Laurel Bay Road by Stanley Farms Road. Initial reports stated that occupants may be trapped with people lying outside the vehicle calling for help. Firefighters arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision with multiple injuries, though there were no trapped occupants.

Three EMS units were called to the scene with five people being transported, two with potentially serious injuries.