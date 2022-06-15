fbpx
Voting in Beaufort’s first, second and third precincts are all done at the same voting place at the Charles “Lind” Brown Activity Center at Greene and Hamar streets. Voter participation for a midterm, primary election was “steady.” Photo by Bob Sofaly.

Tuesday, June 14 Primary Results

Source: Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections

(Note: Vote totals are unofficial. Votes will be certified Thursday, June 16.)

Beaufort County Sheriff – Republican

Candidate Votes Pct.

P.J. Tanner 15,015 61.99

JoJo Woodward 9,208 38.01

Beaufort County Auditor – Republican

Candidate Votes Pct.

David Cadd 13,966 67.14

Willie Turral 6,835 32.86

County Council District 2 – Republican

Candidate Votes Pct.

David Batholomew 1,404 51.24

Paul Sommerville 1,336 48.76

County Council District 4 – Republican

Candidate Votes Pct.

Alice Howard 1,174 53.27

Josh Scallate 1,030 46.73

County Council District 6 – Republican

Candidate Votes Pct.

Tab Tabernik 1,435 55.97

Michael Covert 1,129 44.03

County Council District 8 – Republican

Candidate Votes Pct.

Paula Brown 1,115 55.12

John Zmarly 908 44.88

County Council District 9 – Republican

Candidate Votes Pct.

Mark Lawson 956 66.95

Shellie West Hodges 472 33.05

County Council District 11 – Republican

Candidate Votes Pct.

Tommy Reitz 1,785 66.48

Stu Rodman 900 33.52

SC House of Representatives District 121 – Democratic

Candidate Votes Pct.

Michael Rivers Sr. 1,410 86.66

Marvin Lamar Bowens 217 13.34

SC House of Representatives District 121 – Republican

Candidate Votes Pct.

Eric Erickson 1,065 71.72

Timothy Swain 420 28.28

