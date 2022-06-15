Tuesday, June 14 Primary Results

Source: Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections
(Note: Vote totals are unofficial. Votes will be certified Thursday, June 16.)
Beaufort County Sheriff – Republican
Candidate Votes Pct.
P.J. Tanner 15,015 61.99
JoJo Woodward 9,208 38.01
Beaufort County Auditor – Republican
Candidate Votes Pct.
David Cadd 13,966 67.14
Willie Turral 6,835 32.86
County Council District 2 – Republican
Candidate Votes Pct.
David Batholomew 1,404 51.24
Paul Sommerville 1,336 48.76
County Council District 4 – Republican
Candidate Votes Pct.
Alice Howard 1,174 53.27
Josh Scallate 1,030 46.73
County Council District 6 – Republican
Candidate Votes Pct.
Tab Tabernik 1,435 55.97
Michael Covert 1,129 44.03
County Council District 8 – Republican
Candidate Votes Pct.
Paula Brown 1,115 55.12
John Zmarly 908 44.88
County Council District 9 – Republican
Candidate Votes Pct.
Mark Lawson 956 66.95
Shellie West Hodges 472 33.05
County Council District 11 – Republican
Candidate Votes Pct.
Tommy Reitz 1,785 66.48
Stu Rodman 900 33.52
SC House of Representatives District 121 – Democratic
Candidate Votes Pct.
Michael Rivers Sr. 1,410 86.66
Marvin Lamar Bowens 217 13.34
SC House of Representatives District 121 – Republican
Candidate Votes Pct.
Eric Erickson 1,065 71.72
Timothy Swain 420 28.28
Source: Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections