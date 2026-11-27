Former Republican Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley address a standing-room-only crowd during her campaign stop on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, at the USC Beaufort Recreation Center. Bob Sofaly/File/The Island News

November 27

2023: Former S.C. Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, a Republican candidate for President of the United States, holds a rally at the USC Beaufort Recreation Center at the Bluffton campus.

November 28

2023: 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone, in a letter to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, asks the Attorney General’s office to take over the misconduct and political corruption investigation into former Beaufort County Administrator Eric Greenway. At the time, the investigation was being conducted by the State Law Enforcement Division and the Public Integrity Unit, a team of prosecutors and investigators run jointly by the First and 14th Circuit Solicitors offices.

November 30

1772: Beaufort becomes the last of the backcountry courts, created by the General Assembly’s second Circuit Court Act in 1769, to begin to officially function following Camden and Orangeburg (Nov. 5); Cheraw and Ninety Six (Nov. 16); and Georgetown (Nov. 25).

December

1711: Col. John Barnwell leads an expedition into modern-day North Carolina to quell an uprising of the Tuscarora Indians. He returned in June having earned the nickname “Tuscarora Jack.”

December 1

2022: Beaufort High School defeats Powdersville, 41-31, in Columbia to win the S.C. High School League Class 3A State Football Championship, the Eagles’ third title overall and first since 1945.

— Compiled by Mike McCombs