Council clashes over camera contracts, oversight as Scallate calls for cancellation

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

BEAUFORT – Beaufort’s debate over Flock Safety cameras erupted into a pointed exchange Nov. 24 when City Manager Scott Marshall accused council members of being “disingenuous” about their knowledge of the technology and Councilman Josh Scallate challenged him to produce evidence that council had reviewed the contracts.

What began as a presentation about camera purchases, police operations and crime statistics became a dispute over public trust, staff accountability and whether the city followed its purchasing rules.

Councilman-elect Jared Madison sat at the table and participated throughout the Flock discussion, questioning the crime statistics, safeguards against misuse and how council should demonstrate accountability to residents. Madison narrowly won the second open seat on city council in November’s election over Thad Lane.

Beaufort City Council member-elect Jared Madison speaks about the use of Flock cameras during a city council work session on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at City Hall in Beaufort. Council is expected to vote on the matter during its Dec. 8 meeting. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

As it was a work session, it ended without a vote on whether to suspend the cameras or cancel the agreements. Scallate asked for a decision at a future regular council meeting, and Mayor Phil Cromer agreed to place the issue on an agenda.

‘Disingenuous at best’

Scallate said he supports canceling the contracts and restarting the process with a detailed public discussion. He argued that council never reviewed the agreements’ terms, automatic renewals or the full capabilities being acquired.

Marshall, who participated remotely due to an illness, said the city attorney had examined the purchases and concluded that staff followed procurement requirements.

“His assessment of it was we did not violate any procurement standards,” Marshall said.

He then challenged council members’ accounts of what they knew.

“This is a technology you understood what the capabilities were,” Marshall said. “To claim that you don’t tonight because you have certain people in the community who are speaking out is disingenuous at best.”

Scallate immediately pushed back.

Beaufort City Council member Josh Scallate discusses the use of Flock cameras during a city council work session on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at City Hall in Beaufort. Scallate urged the council to put the matter to a vote during its Dec. 8 meeting. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

“I have never made my decisions nor my comments based on who is in the room,” he said.

He challenged Marshall to provide evidence that council had publicly discussed the contract terms and said he would acknowledge it if proven wrong.

“These contracts were never entered in any of our packets for review,” Scallate said.

He argued that general discussions about Flock were different from reviewing the length of the agreements, automatic renewals and the ability to expand the technology.

Marshall responded that staff could bring every contract before council if members wanted to institute that requirement.

“Be prepared for longer council meetings and be prepared for maybe going back to two council meetings per month,” he said.

Scallate countered that council could make room by reducing time spent on other agenda items.

“We require that staff come before council for a lot of low-priority things and then find excuse for not coming before council with contracts and multi-year commitments,” he said.

In a Nov. 25 interview with The Island News, Scallate said the dispute had affected his confidence in Marshall’s attention to detail.

“I feel like I have lost trust in Scott’s ability in many ways to be attentive to detail when it matters,” he said, while also acknowledging areas in which he respects Marshall’s work.

Cromer said afterward that he personally had not lost confidence in staff. Councilman Neil Lipsitz also defended Marshall.

Beaufort City Council member Neil Lipsitz listens as council debates the use of Flock cameras during a city council work session on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at City Hall in Beaufort. Council is expected to vote on the matter during its Dec. 8 meeting. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

“I have total confidence in Scott,” Lipsitz said.

Madison presses accountability

Madison’s participation brought another voice to the discussion about how the city should respond.

The councilman-elect questioned whether the purchasing process had been followed and asked what accountability would look like if it had failed. He also questioned the authority under which Chief Stephenie Price signed an agreement.

Madison framed accountability as a responsibility of the governing body, asking how council could rebuild trust with people who believed the decisions had been made without adequate review.

He also pressed police on whether the technology could prevent an improper search before it occurred or would flag it afterward.

Police acknowledged that the system cannot independently determine whether an officer is searching for a relative or another person for an improper reason. They said case numbers, audit logs and reviews provide safeguards.

What purchasing rules require

The city’s finance presentation said police evaluated three camera vendors before recommending Flock. The agenda packet included a July 2024 sole-source justification from Master Sgt. Sean Flomer to Price and a subsequent request from Price to Marshall.

Staff said Flock offered unique services and capabilities that met the department’s needs, qualifying the purchases for an exception to competitive bidding.

The separate question of council approval produced competing interpretations of the procurement ordinance.

Staff said its multiyear-contract provision applies to continuing or repeating projects, such as studies performed annually. The city maintains that the Flock agreements fall outside that category.

Scallate pointed to the provision’s final sentence.

“City council must approve all multi-year contracts.”

He also cited an April 2025 staff request seeking council approval for a six-year, $22,050 municipal court equipment warranty. That request said approval was needed because the agreement covered multiple years, even though its cost was below the manager’s purchasing threshold.

Flock’s September 2024 implementation statement also repeatedly describes its work as a project. Its approval page bears Price’s signature dated Sept. 27, 2024.

Scallate said he was not alleging that staff intentionally divided purchases or concealed agreements. He argued that unintentional decisions can still have consequences.

Lipsitz and Councilman Mitch Mitchell said they believe staff acted properly under a policy containing vague language. Cromer said he supports having council review new multiyear agreements.

Beaufort City Council member Mitch Mitchell discusses the use of Flock cameras during a city council work session on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at City Hall in Beaufort. Council is expected to vote on the matter during its Dec. 8 meeting. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

A $100,300 dispute

The city placed the system’s current annual cost at $51,400.

Staff said three agreements renewed for additional two-year terms in August and September 2026. A separate agreement for five solar video cameras remains within its original term.

The finance presentation calculated an outstanding contract balance of $100,300 if the city could not negotiate a settlement with Flock. Staff said early termination without paying the amount due would constitute a breach.

Scallate challenged that conclusion using a nonappropriation clause in the master agreement. It conditions obligations requiring public money on the availability of appropriated funds and allows termination, where applicable, with 30 days’ written notice without penalty or other cost.

He argued that the clause could provide a way to end future commitments because council has not appropriated money for later fiscal years.

Council reached no conclusion about how the clause would apply.

More cameras, more questions

Police reported 14 automated license plate readers, five fixed-position live cameras and 58 existing city cameras integrated into Flock’s platform.

The integrated cameras provide centralized viewing through the Real-Time Crime Center and do not have Flock’s plate-reader capabilities, according to the agenda packet. Access to those feeds is restricted to authorized police personnel, including supervisors.

The city said in written answers that video can be searched by date and time within the 14-day retention period. It said users cannot search for people by clothing or other characteristics, track movement between cameras or use facial recognition. Federal data sharing is disabled, according to the response.

Capt. Joseph Dobbins said his audits examine search activity for missing case numbers, repeated searches and activity occurring when an officer would not be expected to use the system.

He said he could provide more detail in future audit reports. The city reported no suspected misuse.

Dobbins also clarified that automated account lockouts tied to unusual searches would begin Jan. 1. Earlier explanations had described lockouts without making that timing clear.

Cromer called for stronger policy language defining authorized users, prohibited uses, training, disciplinary consequences and spot checks. He said afterward that he favors removing the live cameras while retaining some park cameras because of past vandalism.

Crime statistics challenged

Police reported 71 violent crimes in the first nine months of 2024, 53 during the same period in 2025 and 28 in 2026, a 60.6% decrease between 2024 and 2026.

Dobbins credited technology, officers’ work, community policing and cooperation with property managers.

The presentation also estimated a $21.146 million decrease in societal costs associated with the lower crime totals, using estimated costs per offense that included lost earnings, justice-system expenses and pain and suffering.

Scallate questioned using those figures to demonstrate a return on the camera investment. Madison asked how the department could isolate the cameras’ contribution.

Dobbins said distinguishing the effect of one measure would be difficult. The city’s written response similarly acknowledged that no single technology could be credited for the reduction.

The city also supplied different time frames for its count of 188 investigations assisted by Flock. The October presentation identified October 2024 through September 2026, while the written response identified January 2025 through September 2026. It did not explain the difference.

The department defines an assist as use of Flock during an investigation.

Who gets heard?

The meeting became contentious again when Lipsitz told attendees who live outside Beaufort to direct their concerns to county representatives.

“We don’t represent you, we represent the citizens of Beaufort,” he said.

Jason Dammer, a City of Beaufort resident, challenged that position, saying people living outside the city pass its cameras regularly and have an interest in how their information is collected.

Nathan Callender, of Lady’s Island, speaks about the use of Flock cameras during a city council work session at City Hall in Beaufort on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. Council is expected to vote on the matter during its Dec. 8 meeting. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

Asked afterward to explain, Lipsitz said he answers to city voters and believed some speakers should also take their concerns to county officials. He acknowledged that people who work in Beaufort contribute to the city.

“It didn’t come out quite right the way I meant it,” he said.

He also said visitors should follow the city’s laws and could choose not to come if they objected.

Scallate said Lipsitz owed community members an apology. Cromer called the wording unfortunate.

“What we do as a city impacts people that are right outside our city limits,” Cromer said.

Near the end of the work session, Scallate asked council to move toward a vote on suspending the cameras, canceling the contracts or continuing their use.

Cromer agreed to place the issue on a future agenda. No date was set.

“It’s very hard for me to sit here and have a discussion on where I fall concerning the residents’ concerns about data collection, data sharing,” Scallate said, “when in my view, we didn’t enter this process right.”

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at dearley@theislandnews.com.