Kentucky Headhunters make Lowcountry appearance

By Tony Kukulich

The Island News

BLUFFTON — The All-Nashville Roadshow rolled into Bluffton’s New Riverside Park on Sunday, Nov. 22 under heavy, leaden skies that threatened rain, but never made good on that threat.

Approximately 1,000 attendees gathered on the grass to listen to three up-and-coming Nashville artists in a performance that was augmented by the Kentucky Headhunters as the night’s headliners.

The show was conceived by Scott Colson, who performs under the name Slaw. The unusual mononym, he explained on stage, was an abbreviation of Coleslaw, a foreseeable derivation of his surname. The intent, he told The Island News, was to give musicians a chance to grow their fan base and to bring a sense of the Nashville scene to audiences across the South and Midwest.

Greg Martin of the Kentucky Headhunters performs during the All-Nashville Roadshow at New Riverside Park in Bluffton, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. About 1,000 people attended the event that also featured three up-and-coming Nashville artists. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

“All-Nashville Roadshow brings the heart of Music City to communities across the region through unforgettable nights of live Nashville artists, Southern-inspired food, great drinks, and a welcoming, under-the-stars atmosphere that brings people together,” reads the organization’s website.

The ensemble of performers hit the road back in February, and the appearance in Bluffton was unique for several reasons. Most notable was the addition of veteran performers The Kentucky Headhunters to the bill, a deviation from the show’s usual three-performer format. After nearly 40 performances this year, the Bluffton appearance was the last show of the season. It had one other distinction.

“This might be the biggest crowd we’ve played for,” said Summerlyn Powers, who opened the show with a 30-minute solo performance of her original material.

Powers described her music as having been equally inspired by diverse influences like Southern-rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd and folk music institution Joni Mitchell. Summerlyn Powers performs the opening set during the All-Nashville Roadshow on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at New Riverside Park in Bluffton. The show featured three up-and-coming Nashville artists and was headlined by veteran performers, the Kentucky Headhunters. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

A Georgia native and current Nashville resident, Colson filled the bill’s second slot with his eponymously named band, Slaw, in a set that included material from his upcoming release, “Back to Redbone.”

Appearing third on the bill was Charlie Argo, another Nashville transplant, who moved to Music City in 2015. Performing with a full band, Argo drew material from his 2025 sophomore release, “Mindful Man,” recorded at legendary FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Ala. Charlie Argo fronts his band during the All-Nashville Roadshow at New Riverside Park in Bluffton, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. The show featured three up-and-coming Nashville artists and was headlined by veteran performers, the Kentucky Headhunters. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

The Kentucky Headhunters, a Grammy Award-winning quartet, took the stage as the light faded, playing songs from the band’s decades-long career. Their first release, 1989’s “Pickin’ on Nashville,” delivered four Top 40 country singles and a Grammy in addition to a slew of other awards.

You can reach Tony Kukulich at 854-257-8125 or at tkukulich@theislandnews.com.