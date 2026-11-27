Nashville comes south to Bluffton for a night of country music at New Riverside Park
November 27, 2026
Kentucky Headhunters make Lowcountry appearance
By Tony Kukulich The Island News
BLUFFTON — The All-Nashville Roadshow rolled into Bluffton’s New Riverside Park on Sunday, Nov. 22 under heavy, leaden skies that threatened rain, but never made good on that threat.
Approximately 1,000 attendees gathered on the grass to listen to three up-and-coming Nashville artists in a performance that was augmented by the Kentucky Headhunters as the night’s headliners.
The show was conceived by Scott Colson, who performs under the name Slaw. The unusual mononym, he explained on stage, was an abbreviation of Coleslaw, a foreseeable derivation of his surname. The intent, he told The Island News, was to give musicians a chance to grow their fan base and to bring a sense of the Nashville scene to audiences across the South and Midwest.
“All-Nashville Roadshow brings the heart of Music City to communities across the region through unforgettable nights of live Nashville artists, Southern-inspired food, great drinks, and a welcoming, under-the-stars atmosphere that brings people together,” reads the organization’s website.
The ensemble of performers hit the road back in February, and the appearance in Bluffton was unique for several reasons. Most notable was the addition of veteran performers The Kentucky Headhunters to the bill, a deviation from the show’s usual three-performer format. After nearly 40 performances this year, the Bluffton appearance was the last show of the season. It had one other distinction.
“This might be the biggest crowd we’ve played for,” said Summerlyn Powers, who opened the show with a 30-minute solo performance of her original material.
Powers described her music as having been equally inspired by diverse influences like Southern-rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd and folk music institution Joni Mitchell.
A Georgia native and current Nashville resident, Colson filled the bill’s second slot with his eponymously named band, Slaw, in a set that included material from his upcoming release, “Back to Redbone.”
Appearing third on the bill was Charlie Argo, another Nashville transplant, who moved to Music City in 2015. Performing with a full band, Argo drew material from his 2025 sophomore release, “Mindful Man,” recorded at legendary FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Ala.
The Kentucky Headhunters, a Grammy Award-winning quartet, took the stage as the light faded, playing songs from the band’s decades-long career. Their first release, 1989’s “Pickin’ on Nashville,” delivered four Top 40 country singles and a Grammy in addition to a slew of other awards.
You can reach Tony Kukulich at 854-257-8125 or at tkukulich@theislandnews.com.
Cookie Consent
We use cookies to improve your experience on our site. By using our site, you consent to cookies.
Contains information related to marketing campaigns of the user. These are shared with Google AdWords / Google Ads when the Google Ads and Google Analytics accounts are linked together.
90 days
__utma
ID used to identify users and sessions
2 years after last activity
__utmt
Used to monitor number of Google Analytics server requests
10 minutes
__utmb
Used to distinguish new sessions and visits. This cookie is set when the GA.js javascript library is loaded and there is no existing __utmb cookie. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to the Google Analytics server.
30 minutes after last activity
__utmc
Used only with old Urchin versions of Google Analytics and not with GA.js. Was used to distinguish between new sessions and visits at the end of a session.
End of session (browser)
__utmz
Contains information about the traffic source or campaign that directed user to the website. The cookie is set when the GA.js javascript is loaded and updated when data is sent to the Google Anaytics server
6 months after last activity
__utmv
Contains custom information set by the web developer via the _setCustomVar method in Google Analytics. This cookie is updated every time new data is sent to the Google Analytics server.
2 years after last activity
__utmx
Used to determine whether a user is included in an A / B or Multivariate test.
18 months
_ga
ID used to identify users
2 years
_gali
Used by Google Analytics to determine which links on a page are being clicked
30 seconds
_ga_
ID used to identify users
2 years
_gid
ID used to identify users for 24 hours after last activity
24 hours
_gat
Used to monitor number of Google Analytics server requests when using Google Tag Manager