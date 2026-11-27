By Amber Hewitt

The Island News

For most people, The Salvation Army comes to mind during the holiday season. But at 2505 North St. in Beaufort, the organization not only holds a church service every Sunday, open to anyone who feels called to attend, they also work year-round to support neighbors facing hunger, rising housing costs, and unexpected hardship.

Since 2022, the local Salvation Army has served hot meals most Wednesdays for anyone experiencing homelessness. It is more than just a free plate, it is a warm, welcoming space where people are treated with dignity and love.

The weekly meal also brings community partners together, including United Way’s Showers of Dignity program, which provides mobile shower access and laundry service on site.

Lt. Glen and Sarah Andress sort recently donated food in the kitchen of The Salvation Army on North Street in Beaufort preparing for an Unhoused Meal being served on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News

The unhoused program caught some local attention recently when “The Reluctant Foodie,” Shawn Hill, dropped by for a “foodie review” of a meal prepared for the unhoused by Chef Raequan, spotlighting the dedicated team behind the service.

Raequan has been volunteering with The Salvation Army for the past six years, giving his time and helping wherever he is needed. He has also spent the past four years working as a professional chef, bringing his experience in the kitchen to the meals served to the community.

His time with The Salvation Army has also helped shape what he wants to do in the future. Raequan plans to attend The Salvation Army Training College in 2028 as he works toward becoming an officer. He hopes to continue growing as a leader and find more ways to serve others. What started as volunteering has grown into something he wants to make a lifelong commitment.

Food assistance remains a constant need. Beyond operating a food pantry, the organization distributes ready-to-eat food bags for those without kitchen access and hosts fresh produce distributions throughout the year. They also step in with utility and emergency rent assistance to help families stay in their homes, along with disaster relief when fires or severe weather hit.

As Christmas approaches, volunteers and donors are gearing up for the Angel Tree program, which will assist more than 800 children across Beaufort, Hampton, Colleton, and Jasper counties this year.

How you can help this season

With the holidays around the corner, community support makes all the difference. The Salvation Army is currently looking for local volunteers and donors to jump in and …

Adopt a Child or Family: Help make Christmas bright by purchasing gifts for children through the Angel Tree program.

Ring the bell: Volunteer for kettle shifts at local storefronts throughout the holiday season.

Donate or volunteer year-round: Financial contributions and volunteers are always needed for the food pantry, Wednesday meal services, and emergency assistance programs.

If you would like to adopt a child or family, sign up for bell ringing, make a donation, or learn about other volunteer opportunities, please reach out to The Salvation Army of the Lowcountry, 2505 North Street, Beaufort, S.C., 843-524-3727, or https://www.facebook.com/tsalowcountry/