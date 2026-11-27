Staff reports

BEAUFORT — Local vocalists in Beaufort County now have the rare opportunity to compete for a chance to take the stage and perform alongside three-time Grammy winner Linda Davis.

The contest winner will perform live with Davis during “An Evening in the Round” on Friday, Jan. 22, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. at the USCB Center for the Arts (805 Carteret Street, Beaufort, SC). Submissions for the competition will officially open on Monday, Nov. 30, 2026, and close on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026.

The contest celebrates the iconic hit single “Does He Love You,” originally recorded by Davis and Reba McEntire. The duet earned widespread critical acclaim and won three major industry honors:

The 1993 Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Collaboration;

The Country Music Association (CMA) Award for Vocal Event of the Year; and

The TNN/Music City News Award for Best Vocal Collaboration.

How to enter

Interested residents of Beaufort County are invited to submit a clean, 60- to 90-second audition video. To be eligible, the video must include:

A vocal performance of Reba McEntire’s verses and chorus from “Does He Love You” (performed either a cappella or with a karaoke track).

A brief statement explaining why you want to perform with Linda Davis.

Submission details

Contestants may enter in one of two ways:

Social media: Post the video to a public Facebook or Instagram account and tag the USCB Center for the Arts on Facebook or on Instagram.

Post the video to a public Facebook or Instagram account and tag the USCB Center for the Arts on Facebook or on Instagram. Email: Send a video link directly to uscbcfa@gmail.com.

Judging and prize

The winner will be selected by an impartial panel of judges located outside Beaufort County and will be notified during the first week of January 2027. In addition to performing on stage with Davis, the winner will receive a personal meet-and-greet with Linda Davis and complimentary tickets to the concert.

About ‘An Evening in the Round’

“An Evening in the Round” is an intimate, Nashville-style acoustic music show featuring Linda Davis alongside fellow Grammy winner Lang Scott and acclaimed songwriter-comedian Bill Whyte. Bringing the warmth and camaraderie of a classic Nashville listening room to the Lowcountry, the trio takes turns sharing behind-the-song stories, humor, and harmonies in a personal, up-close concert experience.