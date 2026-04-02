Third annual Chalk It Up! wraps up a successful weekend

By Mike McCombs
The Island News

Members of the Beaufort High School National Honor Society were the local middle/high school winners of Chalk it Up! on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Beaufort, but anybody who came out knows that every artist who participated was a champion.

There was no grand champion this year as the artists who make the festival possible eschewed any prizes, instead choosing to ensure everyone who traveled to Beaufort got any help they needed.

“This year’s Chalk It Up was truly something special,” said Cherimie Crane Weatherford, Executive Director of the Freedman Arts District. “We welcomed a record crowd, and you could feel the energy the moment you stepped onto the street artists and community members connecting, young students proudly sharing their creativity, and visitors experiencing something joyful and unexpected. What stood out most was the sense of wonder. People of all ages were completely mesmerized, watching these incredible works of art come to life right before their eyes. It reminded us how powerful creativity can be, it brings people together, sparks conversation, and creates lasting memories.

“We also saw a meaningful impact across our downtown, with local businesses experiencing increased traffic and sales, which speaks to the importance of investing in arts and culture as an economic driver. More than anything, Chalk It Up! was a celebration of connection and positivity.

“In a time when people are craving shared experiences, this event offered a moment of joy, inspiration, and community pride, and that’s exactly what the arts are meant to do.”

Brittany Williams from Buford, Ga., and Beaufort’s Macey Estrella pose for a photo next to the chalk artwork created by Williams at Chalk it Up! on Saturday, March 28, 2026 in Beaufort. Williams’ artwork was inspired by Lacy Evans, a former WWE Wrestler and U.S. Marine known locally as Macey Estrella. When asked why she chose this as her artwork, Williams said, “It’s one of my favorite things that inspire me, the women that get out there and put their bodies on the line, whether they are currently wrestling or former wrestlers. What better way to honor the festival that always takes care of the artist than by chalking somebody who’s part of the community here.” Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort’s Emily Zaptka sits in a piece of 3D chalk artwork during Chalk it Up! on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Kathy Hershberger, who splits her time between Indiana and Lady’s Island, sits in a piece of 3D chalk artwork during Chalk it Up! on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Members of the Beaufort High School National Honor Society were the Grand Prize winners of Chalk it Up! on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Members of the Beaufort High School National Honor Society were the Grand Prize winners of Chalk it Up! on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News