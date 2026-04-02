Third annual Chalk It Up! wraps up a successful weekend

By Mike McCombs

The Island News

Members of the Beaufort High School National Honor Society were the local middle/high school winners of Chalk it Up! on Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Beaufort, but anybody who came out knows that every artist who participated was a champion.

There was no grand champion this year as the artists who make the festival possible eschewed any prizes, instead choosing to ensure everyone who traveled to Beaufort got any help they needed.

“This year’s Chalk It Up was truly something special,” said Cherimie Crane Weatherford, Executive Director of the Freedman Arts District. “We welcomed a record crowd, and you could feel the energy the moment you stepped onto the street artists and community members connecting, young students proudly sharing their creativity, and visitors experiencing something joyful and unexpected. What stood out most was the sense of wonder. People of all ages were completely mesmerized, watching these incredible works of art come to life right before their eyes. It reminded us how powerful creativity can be, it brings people together, sparks conversation, and creates lasting memories.

“We also saw a meaningful impact across our downtown, with local businesses experiencing increased traffic and sales, which speaks to the importance of investing in arts and culture as an economic driver. More than anything, Chalk It Up! was a celebration of connection and positivity.

“In a time when people are craving shared experiences, this event offered a moment of joy, inspiration, and community pride, and that’s exactly what the arts are meant to do.”