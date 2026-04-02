USCB Center for the Arts presents ‘Always … Patsy Cline’

Staff reports

USCB Center for the Arts, located at 801 Carteret Street in Beaufort, will present the musical “Always … Patsy Cline” at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 11; Friday, April 17; and Saturday, April 18; as well as at 3 p.m., Sundays, April 12 and April 19.

“Always … Patsy Cline” is a heartfelt celebration of the legendary country songstress. From the moment Texas housewife Louise Seger (played by Melissa Florence) first heard Patsy Cline’s (played by Elaine O’Connell Lake) voice, she was hooked.

After quickly becoming Cline’s biggest fan, Louise was able to meet her idol before a show one surprising evening in Houston. That night sparked a deep friendship between the two women which continued through the years, writing letters to each other as Cline’s fame skyrocketed.

Years after Cline’s tragic death, Louise reminisces on their friendship and her love for the singer. Based on a true story, the musical features 23 of Patsy Cline’s greatest hits and a heartfelt, down home good time.

Patsy [Lake] is backed up by The Bodacious Bobcats, whose members include Bruce Kimball on keyboard, Bob Higgins on guitar, Tom Cox on bass, Tim Belk and Dan Hodges on drums, and Elyse Stromer on fiddle.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and military, and $20 for students and may be purchased online at WWW.USCBCENTERFORTHART.COM or by calling the CFA Box Office at 843-521-4145.

The USCB Center for the Arts is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children’s events, visit us online at USCBCenterForTheArts.com.

“Always … Patsy Cline” is licensed by the family and estate of Patsy Cline.