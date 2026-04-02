Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department again offering Sparking Embers Bootcamp

Staff reports

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department is once again offering an exclusive free opportunity for rising female high school students (freshmen through seniors). Sparking Embers Fire Bootcamp is a hands-on training program designed to empower young women, build confidence, and introduce potential careers in the fire service.

This is the second year of the program, according to Deputy Chief Ross Vezin, and it was highly successful last year.

“It was great,” Vezin said. “Everybody really enjoyed, everybody learned a lot. We’re going to keep doing it. Everybody will be CPR certified, learn some firefighter skills and learn about station life, and pick up some easy skills.

Vezin said there is no hard limit, but participants would likely be between 15 and 20.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, June 22 to June 25 at Station No. 2 at 1120 Ribaut Road.

Participants will learn about CPR and first aid, firefighting techniques, auto extrication, life at the firehouse and leadership and community engagement.

Students who complete the program will graduate with a certificate from the command staff — an exciting first step toward a career in the fire service.

All participants must complete their application fully and have their own transportation. A letter of recommendation from a current teacher is required

The application deadline is Friday, May 8, 2026.

Mail or drop-off applications to City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Headquarters Fire Station, 135 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, S.C. 29902 – or email applications to rvezin@cityofbeaufort.org or thodges@cityofbeaufort.org.

For any questions or to obtain an application, contact Deputy Fire Chief Ross Vezin at rvezin@cityofbeaufort.org.