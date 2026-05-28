The Original Gullah Festival

The Original Gullah Festival was held from Friday, May 22, 2026, through Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Attendees line up to enjoy food from the Taste of International food vendor during the Original Gullah Festival on Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Jodi Watson and 6-year-old daughter, Marley, visiting from Tampa, Fla., make dolls during the Original Gullah Festival on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Zuri Benson and Veronica Joe weave sweetgrass baskets during the Gullah Festival on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Original Gullah Festival was held from Friday, May 22, 2026, through Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Original Gullah Festival was held from Friday, May 22, 2026, through Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Original Gullah Festival was held from Friday, May 22, 2026, through Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Original Gullah Festival was held from Friday, May 22, 2026, through Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Original Gullah Festival was held from Friday, May 22, 2026, through Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Original Gullah Festival was held from Friday, May 22, 2026, through Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Original Gullah Festival was held from Friday, May 22, 2026, through Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Original Gullah Festival was held from Friday, May 22, 2026, through Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Original Gullah Festival was held from Friday, May 22, 2026, through Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Original Gullah Festival was held from Friday, May 22, 2026, through Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Original Gullah Festival was held from Friday, May 22, 2026, through Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Original Gullah Festival was held from Friday, May 22, 2026, through Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News