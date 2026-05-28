Feb. 22, 1939 – May 21, 2026

Beaufort

Robert Duncan “Bobby” O’Quinn Jr passed away peacefully at his home on Lady’s Island on Thursday May 21, 2026, surrounded by those that loved him dearly.

Bobby was born on Feb. 22, 1939, in Walterboro, S.C. He lived his entire life in Beaufort S.C., enjoying everything the Lowcountry has to offer. He graduated from Beaufort High School in 1957 and joined the United States Navy in 1958, serving 4 years. When you listened to all his stories you would have thought he had served 20 years.

Robert O’Quinn

After serving the U.S. Navy, he returned home to Beaufort where he met the love of his life Glen Bellamy and they were married in September 1962. Bobby and Glen both knew and loved the Lord Jesus, and when they married knew that they wanted to grow their family following God’s word and that they did.

Bobby worked at a few jobs when first returning home. He drove a dump truck, drove a gas delivery truck and a Sunbeam bread truck covering all of Beaufort County. His love for people went with him everywhere he went, and he never met a stranger. Our Dad had the gift of gab and always had a Story to tell.

He started his civil service job on the Air Station working at the boiler plant. He had learned this job in the Navy. He was well respected in his job there and worked there until 1991. During his time working at the boiler plant which was a shift work job, he and my grandfather bought a shrimp boat, the “Miss Angeline,” and worked for number of years until one day he said fuel was more per gallon than what we are being paid for a pound of shrimp. They sold the boat in 1969, and that was when he founded O’Quinn Marine Construction Inc. He got to see the fruits of his hard work.

Bobby was a hard worker but always made the time for his family his church and being down the river. Camping, fishing and cooking were his passions. Family camping trips started with all of us in a tent at Hunting Island and went all the way to the mountains of Oconee State Park.

When he got his first camper, he got to the big times. His cooking was always for church events or down the river with a group of fishing buddies or in his garage for his best friends and their wives. At Bobby and Glen’s there was always something happening.

Bobby’s love for family was his biggest accomplishment, showing his two children what it meant to love one another. He displayed this with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of his greatest joys was taking Bohunk and Spuds to the camp with him. Teaching them the rivers and all that God had created. He will always be remembered as an outdoorsman.

Bobby’s best friend and wife left him less than four weeks ago, and now he is with his Lord, his wife again, and his Great Granddaughter Quinn Barrett.

Bobby leaves behind two children R. Duncan O’Quinn III [Carol], Tarra Herring [Jay], and six grandchildren. He never called them by their given names — Nila “Sweatpea” Barrett [Casey], Robbie “BoHunk” O’Quinn IV [LeAnna], Renne “Punkin” Horne [Artrell], Joseph “Spuds” Vido [Shelby], Sarah “Beanie” Tanis, and Andrew “Sparkplug” Tanis. There were 12 great grandchildren — Carter, Bellamy, Keegan, Paisley, Margaret, London, Russell, Jeremiah, Hunter, Robert V, and Sunny Ann.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 10 a.m., at Community Bible Church with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m., in church with burial in Beaufort Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a hospice of your choice or First Scotts Presbyterian Church.

For more details about Robert’s Services, visit https://my.gather.app/remember/robert-o-quinn-2026.