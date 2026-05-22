Street Music returns to Port Royal on Saturday

From staff reports

Street Music on Paris Avenue will continue its Spring 2026 season on Saturday, May 23, with the Keeshea Pratt Band in downtown Port Royal.

Pratt is a powerhouse vocalist whose performances transcend genre and stir the soul. Rooted in Mississippi and now based in Houston, Pratt moves effortlessly through blues, soul, gospel and jazz – delivering every note with passion, vulnerability and purpose.

She is a once-in-a-generation voice. Draped in elegance and soul, she doesn’t just perform — she gives an experience.

The remaining schedule includes Dwayne Dopsie on June 6 and Peter Karp on June 20.

The shows start at 6 p.m. on Paris Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets. Bring a chair, invite your friends, and enjoy a free night of live music in the heart of Port Royal.