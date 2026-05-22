Revisit the best of Beaufort art at BAA Gallery over Memorial Day weekend

Staff reports

Beaufort Art Association has been a vital part of the Beaufort art scene for almost 70 years. Over the span of time, many of its members have passed away.

This Memorial Day weekend, BAA is celebrating these members and will be exhibiting many of their art work and are offering prints and original art for sale — Joan Templer, Larry Kay, Marshall Williams, Murdayne Zehm, and many others.

Please stop by the gallery and revisit the art of many former Beaufort artists – at the BAA Gallery from Friday, May 22 to Monday, May 25. For more information see www.beaufortartassociation.com.