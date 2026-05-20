Honoring those who gave all

This weekend’s activities include parade, ceremony at Beaufort National Cemetery, ‘Decoration Day’ performances, Gullah Festival, Flags In & Flags Out

Staff reports

Once again, it’s the time of year when, as Americans, we pause to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and our freedoms, as Monday, May 25 is Memorial Day.

Of course, the event most affiliated in people’s minds with Memorial Day in Beaufort is the annual parade.

The Beaufort County Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will put on the annual Memorial Day parade beginning at 10 a.m., from the corner of Adventure and Boundary streets. Lineup of all groups, floats and individual participants begins at 9 a.m.

The parade route starts in front of Beaufort National Cemetery, will head down Boundary Street, curve onto Carteret Street, turn right onto Bay Street, and eventually end at the intersection of Boundary and Bladen Streets.

Grand Marshals for this year’s parade are two U.S. Army World War II veterans, both more than 100 years old – Master Sgt. Danile N. Mack and Pfc. Paul Logan.

Rev. Sam T. Spain Sr. leads the organizing committee for the Memorial Day Weekend Celebration. He has been the pastor of the historic Lady’s Island Baptist Church for longer than 30 years, is a retired Master Gunnery Sgt. in the U.S. Marine Corps, and is the Commander of the Sons Of Union Veterans, Camp 21 of Beaufort.

“This weekend is a meaningful opportunity for reflection and unity,” writes Spain. “We encourage participation from all – faith communities, youth groups, civic organizations, and individual residents. Let us come together to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

In case of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled.

A ceremony at the Cemetery

At the end of the Memorial Day parade there will be a ceremony at noon inside the Beaufort National Cemetery on Boundary Street.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony is Lt. Col. Patrick R. Moran, USMC, retired.

The event will open with a musical prelude by the Parris Island Marine Corps Band, followed by Master of Ceremonies Master Chief Petty Officer William Green, U.S. Navy, retired, the posting of the colors and a Parris Island Marine Corps Band’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

Rep. Michael Rivers Sr. (D-124) will offer the invocation, followed by introductions by City of Beaufort Mayor Phil Cromer and then Beaufort National Cemetery Assistant Director Michael Brophy.

Offering remarks will be Master Sgt. John Abney, USMC, retired, of Beaufort County Veterans Affairs; a speaker from Tri-Command; and Maj. Gen. Harold L. “Mitch” Mitchell, U.S. Air Force, retired.

U.S. Army veteran James A. Morrall will introduce a distinguished guest, then Steven F. Green of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will read Gen. Logan’s order.

Kehlani Malia Cummings of Lady’s Island Middle School will then read Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, and Master Sgt. Richard Bennett, U.S. Air Force, of the Beaufort High School JROTC will hold the POW/MIA Ceremony.

U.S. Army Maj. Philander McDomick will introduce the keynote speaker followed by a musical tribute performed by Loghan and London Bryan.

Following Lt. Col. Moran’s Memorial Day Address, the Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Women’s Relief Corps will participate in the laying of the Memorial Wreath.

After the presentation of Dr. Yulinda Tatum of the Women’s Relief Corps, Chairman and Rev. Spain will offer remarks.

The ceremony will close with the Benediction, the Firing of Volleys, the playing of “Taps,” the retiring of the colors and a medley of U.S. military service songs.

The 2026 Original Gullah Festival

The annual Gullah Festival will take place from Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, May 24 at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

The festival is free, though individual events may require an entry fee.

Recognized as one of the nation’s premier celebrations of Gullah culture, the festival brings together history, music, food, art, storytelling, education, and cultural preservation through immersive experiences held throughout Beaufort and at the scenic Waterfront Park.

The weekend officially begins Thursday, May 21, with two special pre-festival experiences: the ELIMU Excursion, an educational cultural intensive, and a special Riverboat Cruise celebrating the beauty and history of the South Carolina Lowcountry.

“The Original Gullah Festival is more than an event — it is a living celebration of history, resilience, family, faith, and freedom,” Festival founder Anita Singleton Prather said in a news release. “We invite visitors from around the world to experience the beauty and importance of Gullah heritage.”

Festival activities will include live musical performances, authentic Gullah cuisine, cultural demonstrations and workshops, arts and crafts vendors, historical exhibits, educational experiences, family-friendly entertainment and special theatrical productions.

Festival organizers are also promoting special screenings of “My Man Done Me Wrong,” further highlighting the importance of preserving authentic Black Southern storytelling through theater and film.

For a complete festival schedule, visit www.originalgullahfestival.org.

‘Decoration Day’ performances

The Gullah Traveling Theater will perform “Decoration Day,” a powerful theatrical production that honors the rich history and cultural traditions of the Gullah people, as a part of the 41st Annual Original Gullah Festival on Thursday, May 21, and Saturday, May 23.

Performances will be at 7 p.m., on Thursday, May 21, and 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 23, at the USCB Center for the Arts at 801 Carteret Street in Beaufort.

Decoration Day is an award-winning performance that brings to life the origins of our nation’s beloved Memorial Day traditions. Through moving performances, soulful music, and vivid storytelling, the show highlights the role that formerly enslaved Gullah people played in decorating the graves of faithful fallen soldiers.

The production explores themes of freedom, resilience, and community, offering audiences a deeply immersive and inspiring experience that commemorates an important chapter in Gullah and American history.

Tickets are $60 for adults, $20 for youth (ages 7-17), and free for children (ages 0-6). Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.gullahkinfolktravelingtheater.org.

Sunday service

To begin the weekend of remembrance on Sunday, May 24, there will be a 3 p.m. church service at Tabernacle Baptist Church at 901 Craven Street, sponsored by the Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Women’s Relief Corps. The featured speaker will be Sgt. Diron Reynolds, U.S. Army, retired.

After the service, the congregation will make its way down to the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park and throw flowers into the Beaufort River in honor of the nation’s dead at sea.

Flags In, Flags Out

This year’s Flags In event for the public to place U.S. flags on gravesites at Beaufort National Cemetery will be held beginning at 6 p.m., on Friday, May 22 at the main flagpole.

After a short welcome, gravesite flags will be distributed to be placed on all 24,000 gravesites. If weather is bad, the event will be postponed until 8 a.m., Saturday, May 23.

This year’s Flags Out event — removal of the gravesite flags — will be held beginning at 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 26.

For more information, contact the Beaufort National Cemetery at 843-524-3925 or Beaufort.NationalCemetery@va.gov.

SCDNR boat inspections

In an effort to keep people and waterways safe during the Memorial Day weekend, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division will be conducting courtesy boat inspections at public boat landings around the state, including two in Beaufort County.

The Memorial Day holiday kicks off the summer boating season and is one of the busiest times of the year for South Carolina lakes and waterways, and officers want to do everything possible to keep everyone’s weekend fun and safe.

On Saturday, May 23, SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will be at Battery Creek Boat Landing from 9 to 11 a.m.

On Sunday, May 24, SCDNR boating safety and enforcement officers will be at at Lemon Island Boat Ramp from 9 to 11 a.m.

Officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat.

SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cellular phone.