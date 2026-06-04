Steady, informed, accountable leadership

By Mary Jeans Otto

My name is Mary Jeans Otto, and I am running for Beaufort County Council. I moved to Beaufort County 19 years ago and have been a resident of the 5th District for 16 years. The 5th District spans from Sun City, along Highway 170 to Habersham.

I have been married for 20 years to Gary Otto, a PGA member and General Manager of a local golf and country club. I grew up in a rural farming community in Minnesota and I am one of eight children. I hold a Master’s Degree in Tax Accounting and a Bachelor’s Degree in Aviation. I worked as a tax researcher and accountant for Ernst & Young and own Jeans Otto Real Estate, giving me firsthand experience with business, finance and the impact overdevelopment has had on our community. Mary Jeans Otto

I support a moratorium

I am running because Beaufort County is experiencing rapid, unchecked growth that is outpacing our infrastructure. Roads, water systems, sewer capacity and environmental resources are all under increasing pressure. I support a temporary moratorium on new development until these core needs are addressed and growth can be managed responsibly.

I support stronger coordination with SCDOT, the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services and Jasper County to ensure transportation, water, and environmental impacts are fully considered before approvals are made. I also support requiring developments to meet their fair share of infrastructure costs, including roads and school impacts, before moving forward.

To protect community character, I support reforming or removing Planned Unit Developments (PUDs) that allow large-scale land clearing to create smaller, high-density lots. I support strict limits on clearing and would require natural buffers and roadway screening for new commercial and residential developments to preserve the rural and natural character of our communities.

I admire the work of Charles Frazier and his appreciation for the natural beauty and heritage of the South Carolina Lowcountry. I am concerned Beaufort County may become another Myrtle Beach.

Transparency, government accountability

Residents deserve, and should demand, a government that is open, transparent, and accountable. Too often, decisions are made without meaningful public input and concerns about backroom dealings have weakened trust. Our zoning and planning processes must prioritize residents and long-term community needs, not disproportionately favor developers.

The County decision making process needs to be more accessible to the public. The county should post Planning Commission, Zoning Board, staff meetings, and County Council agendas on social media, including Nextdoor, so residents can access information early in the process.

I also support extending public notice periods from 15/30 days to 90 days so residents have adequate time to review proposals and obtain necessary FOIA information. This will help ensure the public can make informed decisions, participate meaningfully in the process and provide feedback before major decisions are finalized.

Right now, portions of the public notice responsibility have been shifted from the County to developers, creating inconsistency and reducing accountability. In some cases, public notice signage is hidden, obstructed or is not posted at all, resulting in residents only learning about projects after decisions are already well underway. This undermines transparency and erodes public trust.

Public notice responsibilities must rest solely with the County, not developers, to ensure consistency, fairness, and full public awareness of every proposed project.

I oppose the Pine Island development

Pine Island is a pristine, historically significant island that should be protected and preserved in its natural state. I strongly oppose any development that would alter its character, increase density, or compromise its environmental and historical integrity and I will not support rezoning or approvals that move in that direction. I support the County’s ongoing litigation against the developer.

Preservation of wetlands

Wetlands are diminishing at an alarming rate. Currently, private contractors, hired and paid by developers, determine wetland boundaries and delineations without consistent, onsite, independent or government verification. I support independent, third-party oversight of environmental evaluations, including wetland delineations, to ensure accuracy, transparency, and to prevent conflicts of interest.

I also support policies encouraging requiring that any traded, purchased or sold wetland mitigation credits be obtained or sold locally to help preserve and protect wetlands within Beaufort County. This will help ensure that our wetlands are protected here, at home, and are not traded away to other counties outside our region.

Community experience, commitment

Over the past year, I have studied Beaufort County ordinances in depth and engaged directly in local planning issues. I have fought worked to push back against increased density and commercialization on Callawassie Drive which has given me a deeper understanding of how county processes work and how important public involvement is in Beaufort County.

I am not pro-development or anti-development; I am pro lifestyle, and our lifestyle is in jeopardy. My focus is responsible growth, transparency, and protecting the long-term livability of District 5.

I have not taken money from developers, builders, or special interests. Nobody has purchased my voice, my vote, or my principles. I work for the people of this county.

If elected, I will bring steady, informed, and accountable leadership focused on residents, not special interests.

I look forward to earning your vote and listening to the people of District 5.

Mary Jeans Otto is a Republican candidate for Beaufort County Council District 5. Visit www.MaryJeansOtto.com.