A Lowcountry voice for the Lowcountry

By Cindy Wagers Riley

I was born in Colleton County Hospital, raised in rural Dorchester County, educated in South Carolina public schools, and built my career serving patients and families across our state. My roots run deep in the Lowcountry. As we say around here, I’m “from yeh, not a come yeh.”

Like many families in Beaufort County and across South Carolina’s First Congressional District, mine believes in simple values: don’t lie, don’t cheat, don’t steal, be nice, and make your mama proud. Those principles guided me growing up on a small farm near Rosinville, S.C., and they continue to guide me today as I seek the honor of representing our district in Congress.

Life on a farm teaches lessons that Washington could use more of. We learned hard work, self-reliance, and responsibility. My father often said we had “more grit than quit.” Problems weren’t someone else’s responsibility. You figured them out. You worked together. You got the job done.

Today, too many Americans look at Washington and see the opposite. Endless political fighting. Excuses instead of solutions. Partisan games instead of leadership. The people of the Lowcountry deserve better. Cindy Wagers Riley

I’m an advanced practice registered nurse specializing in psychiatric medicine. I earned my nursing degrees from the University of South Carolina and spent my professional life caring for patients and helping families navigate difficult challenges. Nurses learn to listen before they speak, evaluate facts before making decisions, and focus on solving problems. Those skills are in short supply in Congress, but they are exactly what we need.

Like many Lowcountry families, ours has experienced both opportunity and hardship. My husband and I lived overseas in Indonesia, England, and France during international work assignments before returning home to raise our children. We chose to return to South Carolina because we wanted our children to grow up with the same values and sense of community that shaped us.

Today, our son serves in the U.S. Air Force, and our daughter is pursuing graduate studies abroad. Their accomplishments remind me of the promise that still exists in America when families, communities, and schools work together to create opportunities.

As I travel throughout Beaufort County, I hear common concerns from voters regardless of age, profession, or political affiliation.

Families are struggling with the rising cost of living. Inflation may have slowed, but prices remain too high. Homeowners are being squeezed by rapidly increasing insurance premiums. Retirees who worked hard their entire lives are worried about protecting their savings. Small business owners are concerned about regulations, labor shortages, and economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, traffic congestion continues to worsen throughout the Lowcountry. Roads that once handled local traffic are now overwhelmed by rapid population growth. Residents spend more time sitting in traffic and less time with their families. Congress should prioritize infrastructure investments that improve mobility, strengthen hurricane evacuation routes, and support responsible growth.

I also believe we must address our nation’s fiscal challenges. Washington’s spending habits have contributed to inflation and saddled future generations with unprecedented debt. Fiscal responsibility is not simply an accounting exercise; it is a moral obligation. Every dollar wasted by the federal government is a dollar that could have remained in the pockets of hardworking taxpayers.

At the same time, protecting the Lowcountry’s future requires preserving the natural resources that make this region special. Beaufort County’s economy depends on tourism, recreation, military installations, and environmental assets that support jobs and quality of life. These priorities are not in conflict. We can encourage economic growth while being responsible stewards of our beaches, waterways, marshes, and wildlife.

I support practical conservation efforts, coastal resilience projects, improved stormwater management, and policies that help communities prepare for hurricanes and flooding. These are not partisan issues. They are common-sense investments in the future of our region.

I also believe Congress must fulfill its most fundamental responsibilities: securing our borders, supporting our military, caring for our veterans, and protecting the freedoms guaranteed by our Constitution. Americans deserve a government that enforces the law, respects taxpayers, and puts citizens first.

Most importantly, I believe elected officials should remain connected to the people they represent. Too often, politicians go to Washington and forget where they came from. I never will.

My roots are here. I was born here. I was raised here. I chose to return here to raise my family. I spend my time enjoying the same things many of you do—fishing, crabbing, boating, exploring our history, and appreciating the beauty of the Lowcountry.

South Carolina is not simply where I live. It is who I am.

The challenges facing Beaufort County and the First District are significant, but they are not beyond our ability to solve. We need less political theater and more practical leadership. We need representatives who understand our communities, share our values, and are willing to work every day to make life better for the people they serve.

That’s the kind of leadership I will bring to Congress, and I would be honored to earn your support.

Cindy W. Riley, who is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and Vanderbilt University, is an advanced practice registered nurse specializing in psychiatric medicine. She has worked as a nurse for 38 years in Georgia, Virginia, Washington state, Indonesia, and in the Lowcountry. She can be reached at cindywriley@gmail.com.