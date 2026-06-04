By Michael Rivers Sr.

Hello Beaufort County citizens, serious times require serious decisions. This upcoming Democratic primary is about making a responsible choice. A choice that allows the best opportunity to win in the general election in November.

Currently, we see the efforts to disenfranchise voters, dismantle voting rights, and divide our community. This election gives the voters in District 121 a choice between proven leadership versus promises. In this primary election, experience matters; Rivers is the responsible choice. Michael Rivers Sr.

While serving all the citizens in District 121 since 2016, I have been committed to providing resources, funding and sponsoring legislation that becomes law. This session, I sponsored House Bill 4477 relating to Heirs Property that the Governor recently signed into law. I have introduced a Cursive Writing Bill; Bill H.4913, establishing the second Saturday in November as Penn Center Heritage Day and Bill H.3142, making May 13 Robert Smalls Day in South Carolina.

I have co-sponsored many other bills that became law. In addition to funding provided by our Beaufort delegation, I have secured funding for the Sheldon Township, MLK Park Upgrades, Penn Center, Altitude Academy, Beaufort Youth Conference, the Original Gullah Festival and the Extra Mile Club, as well as securing funding in Colleton County.

Before I was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives, I served on the Beaufort County School Board for 18 years. I am an ordained minister. I have served as Chaplin for the S.C. Democratic Caucus and the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus. I am the current Chair-Elect of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus.

I have served on numerous boards including Beaufort County Recreation Commission and Parks and Leisure Board. I have served as a Beaufort County Poll Manager. I am a public servant. I am married to Lisa Rivers. I am a father and grandfather.

I grew up on St. Helena Island, Seaside Road working on our family farm. I am a product of Beaufort County public schools. I enlisted in the military delayed entry program at Beaufort High School. I am a retired veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where I worked in accounting, managing hundreds of millions of taxpayers dollars.

I studied Business Management at the Community College of the Air Force, Community College of Philadelphia, DeKalb Community College, University of South Carolina and the Technical College of the Lowcountry. I also studied Religious Studies at the University of South Carolina. I am an Honors graduate from Claflin University in Organizational Management. I also graduated from Technical College of the Lowcountry with a degree in Computer Assisted Design and Drafting.

I also graduated from DeVry Institute of Technology; Atlanta, receiving a degree in electronics. I then worked at Scientific Atlanta as an electronic engineering technician in the Research and Development division, building prototypes and various data communications, satellite, and cable systems electronic equipment. I then moved back home to be with my aging mother.

Experience matters. The responsible choice in this election is the choice between a candidate with promises and another with a proven record with receipts. Accountability requires a record to evealuate.

Beaufort County citizens, I strongly believe that we must prepare our students for the work force of tomorrow. We must prepare them to compete globally. We must also be committed and concerned about protecting our beautiful environment and culture. We must remember the past as well as prepare for the future.

As we continue to move forward, I am humbly and respectfully seeking to continue serving and representing all the people in District 121 I the S.C. House of Representatives.

Given the privilege, as well as the opportunity, to continue serving, I will continue to work to make sure that all voices are heard and always keep the best interest of all the people of District 121 the top priority.

Thank you for your prayers and support. Experience matters. We are all in this together as we move forward together. Your District 121 strong voice in the S.C. House of Representatives, Michael F. Rivers. Vote Michael Rivers on June 9, Character, integrity and respect. Already in the fight, ready for the next round.

Michael Rivers, Sr. represents District 121 in the South Carolina House of Representatives.