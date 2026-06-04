Leadership built on service, not politics

By Doug Seifert

For more than 20 years, I have had the privilege of serving the people of Beaufort County, not from the sidelines, but in the field, inside this Sheriff’s Department, alongside the men and women who put on the uniform every single day.

Over those two decades, I’ve worked patrol, investigations, K9 operations, and leadership roles that have allowed me to see every corner of this county and every challenge that comes with protecting it.

And one thing becomes very clear after 20 years: There is no “one-size-fits-all” approach to serving Beaufort County.

Doug Seifert

The priorities of families North of the Broad are not always the same as the priorities South of the Broad and rightfully so. The needs of a parent in Bluffton navigating explosive growth and traffic concerns may look very different from the needs of a lifelong resident in Sheldon, St. Helena, or Beaufort focused on preservation, access to services, safety, and community trust.

But every resident deserves the same things from their Sheriff: Professionalism. Presence. Accountability. And leadership they can trust. That trust is earned over time.

It’s earned by showing up at 2 a.m. when families are having the worst night of their lives. It’s earned through hurricanes, missing children, tragic accidents, narcotics investigations, community meetings, and very difficult conversations. It’s earned by working with people, not talking at them.

I’m not running for Sheriff to create noise or division. I’m running because I believe Beaufort County deserves experienced leadership that can keep this agency moving forward while staying grounded in service to the people.

As a husband and father, public safety is not political to me. It’s personal. I understand what it means to want your children safe at school. To want deputies who are respected and supported. To know that when you call 911, someone competent, trained, and prepared is coming to help.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office today is a highly advanced and professional organization. We operate specialized units and services that many people may never see firsthand, but they matter every day, from the Real Time Crime Center and forensic services lab to marine patrol, school resource officers, crisis negotiations, victim advocacy, SWAT, aviation, K9s, and emergency management. These resources matter because modern policing requires more than simply reacting to crime. It requires preparation, technology, coordination, communication, and people who know how to lead under pressure.

But no matter how advanced law enforcement becomes, the heart of this profession still comes down to people.

The deputies serving this county deserve a Sheriff who understands the demands of the job because he has lived it. The citizens of Beaufort County deserve a Sheriff who can remain calm in difficult moments, make decisions with integrity, and rise above politics when the responsibility is too important for ego.

That is the kind of leadership I will bring to this office. I love this county. I believe in the people who serve it. And I still wake up excited about the responsibility of protecting it. Not because the job is easy … but because it matters!

Beaufort County is growing rapidly. The challenges facing law enforcement are changing rapidly too. We need leadership with the experience to manage those challenges, the energy to meet them head-on, and the humility to remember who we work for.

If elected Sheriff, I will continue building a department that prioritizes professionalism, transparency, innovation, and community trust — while never losing sight of the people behind the badge and the people we serve.

Because at the end of the day, being Sheriff is not about politics. It’s about responsibility.

And I’m ready for it.

Doug Seifert is a candidate for Beaufort County Sheriff and a veteran law enforcement professional with more than 20 years of experience serving and protecting communities. Seifert is seeking to bring experienced leadership, accountability and an energetic approach to public safety to the Sheriff’s Office. He can be reached directly at SeifertForSheriff@gmail.com.