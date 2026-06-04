I would be honored to earn your vote.

By Mark Smith

As a Daniel Island resident and fourth-generation Lowcountry native, I don’t just represent our area — I grew up here, built my business here, raised my family here, and have spent my life working to make our community better.

The Lowcountry is where I learned the values of hard work, faith, personal responsibility, and service to others. As a small business owner, husband, father, and State Representative, I’ve seen firsthand both the opportunities and challenges facing families across our region.

Today, too many hardworking families feel like they’re falling behind. The cost of groceries, gas, housing, insurance, and everyday necessities continues to rise while Washington keeps spending money we don’t have. That’s not sustainable.

Mark Smith

I believe affordability isn’t a political talking point — it’s a kitchen-table issue. In Congress, I’ll fight for lower taxes, fiscal responsibility, American energy independence, and common-sense policies that help families keep more of what they earn and build a better future for their children.

At the same time, our district continues to grow, and our infrastructure must keep pace. Anyone who sits in traffic on Highway 17, I-26, or I-526 knows exactly what I’m talking about. From congestion and flooding to drainage and public safety concerns, the Lowcountry needs leaders focused on practical solutions, not political theater.

In the State House, I’ve helped secure nearly $1 billion for infrastructure improvements across South Carolina because roads, bridges, drainage projects, and flood mitigation aren’t partisan issues — they’re quality-of-life issues. I’ll continue fighting for investments that support responsible growth while protecting taxpayers.

Since launching this campaign, I’ve been humbled by the incredible support we’ve received from every corner of the district. Nearly 80 local, state, and federal leaders, along with organizations like the National Rifle Association, have endorsed our campaign because they know my record and understand my commitment to conservative leadership.

Relationships matter. Whether it’s working with local officials, law enforcement, business owners, community leaders, or fellow legislators, getting things done requires bringing people together. That’s how I’ve approached public service, and it’s how I’ll serve in Congress.

For the past six years, I’ve had the privilege of serving in the South Carolina House of Representatives, after previously serving on Mount Pleasant Town Council. My record is clear, consistent, and easy for voters to evaluate. I’ve fought to cut taxes, support law enforcement, defend the Second Amendment, protect our communities, and stand up for the conservative values that make South Carolina strong.

I’ve also worked to protect South Carolina from growing foreign threats by sponsoring legislation to ban Chinese ownership of our farmland. When the Charleston Housing Authority sold affordable housing properties to developers, I stood with residents and demanded answers. When I see a problem, I don’t look the other way. I step up and fight to fix it.

I’m especially proud to have sponsored the largest income tax cut in South Carolina history. I’ve worked to protect South Carolina families, defend our way of life, and hold government accountable. Those aren’t promises. They’re results.

The people of the First Congressional District don’t need another politician making excuses or offering empty slogans. They deserve someone who has already proven he can deliver and who will be ready to go to work on Day One.

I won’t claim to be perfect, and I won’t get every decision right. But I can promise you this: I’ll always be accessible, accountable, and willing to fight for the people of the Lowcountry. I’ll work every day to protect our values, strengthen our communities, and leave our children and grandchildren a stronger South Carolina than the one we inherited.

I would be honored to earn your vote.

Mark Smith is a Republican candidate for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District.