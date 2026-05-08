Soccer notebook: BA’s Leslie taking last ride

By Justin Jarrett

LowcoSports.com

Beaufort Academy boys soccer coach Ian Leslie has already told his team this is his last ride.

Now it’s up to them.

The Eagles will try to send their coach out on top when they begin their SCISA 2A title defense Tuesday at Spartanburg Day, hoping to rattle off three consecutive wins away from home in the span of a week and claim their second straight crown.

BA (12-3) breezed through last year’s tournament, outscoring opponents 13-1 and capping it with a 2-0 win over Marlboro Academy in the final. A championship rematch could be in order Saturday in Columbia, but only if the Eagles get past Spartanburg Day and likely top-seeded Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach in the semifinals.

BA’s girls opened their postseason run with an 8-0 rout of Marlboro Academy and will travel to top-seeded Cambridge Academy on Wednesday for a semifinal matchup.

Creek soccer on the rise

It has been a banner year for Battery Creek High School’s soccer programs, and the Dolphins aren’t done yet.

Battery Creek’s boys earned a 3-0 win at Loris on Monday in the first round of the SCHSL 3A boys soccer playoffs, marking the second year in a row the Dolphins have won a playoff game — something that hadn’t happened since 2019 before Battery Creek broke through with a 2-0 win over Georgetown last year.

The Dolphins (11-7) will face a familiar opponent in the second round at Swansea, as the Tigers (11-9) ousted Creek with a 4-1 victory a year ago.

The Battery Creek girls (6-9) were set to try to earn their first playoff win since 2019 when they travel to Loris on Tuesday with a trip to Fox Creek likely if the Dolphins advance to Round 2.