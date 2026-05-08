Marmo Family Scholarship to support future Lowcountry nurses

Application period open for local college students pursuing a nursing degree

Special to The Island News

Aspiring nurses in the Lowcountry have an opportunity this spring to help turn their career goals into reality.

A scholarship launched by the Marmo family of Bluffton, in partnership with the Beaufort Memorial Foundation, began accepting applications May 1, offering both financial support to local nursing students and a means by which to help strengthen healthcare across the region.

The Marmo Family Nursing Scholarship, established by Chris and Trisha Marmo, provides direct incentives for local nursing students. This fund aims to strengthen the labor pool for healthcare in the region and provide financial assistance for those seeking careers in the healthcare field.

College students admitted to an accredited nursing program who are residents of Beaufort, Jasper or Hampton counties are encouraged to apply for the scholarship, which provides up to $4,000 per semester.

Once recipients are selected, the funds will be distributed each semester while the recipient is enrolled with good standing in their nursing program.

Trisha and Chris Marmo created the scholarship alongside the Foundation with the goal of supporting nursing students on their education journey, giving back to students, local healthcare and their own community.

“With this scholarship fund, we hope to be an example to others of all that can be accomplished through education,” said Trisha Marmo, a former nurse. “We hope our scholarship recipients will pay it forward themselves one day by providing exceptional healthcare to our community.”

A maximum of five recipients is selected each year through a committee with representation from the Marmo family, Beaufort Memorial administration and the Foundation.

Applications will be accepted until June 30, and awardees will be notified in July.

Completed applications can be mailed to the Beaufort Memorial Foundation, Attn: Marmo Family Scholarship, P.O. Box 2233, Beaufort, SC, 29901. Forms can also be submitted via email to BMHFoundation@bmhsc.org.