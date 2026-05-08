How urodynamic testing can help you get back to life

Special to The Island News

If you’re constantly going to the restroom or leaking urine, you may have a problem with your lower urinary tract.

Urodynamic testing, however, can help identify the cause of your problem, so you can get treatment and move forward with confidence.

At the Beaufort Memorial Urodynamics Clinic, which opened in mid-April, advanced testing following a provider referral is used to assess how the bladder and urethra function, helping uncover the cause of urinary symptoms.

With a clear diagnosis, providers can recommend personalized treatment plans that support greater comfort and confidence in everyday life.

“Understanding the source of a bladder or urine problem can be life-changing,” said Dr. Eve Ashby, a board-certified gynecologist with Beaufort Memorial Lowcountry Medical Group Specialty Care, who refers patients experiencing urological issues to receive testing. “It can lead to proper treatment and relief for symptoms that have slowed you down for months or even years.”

There are many types of urodynamic testing:

Cystometric test — After emptying your bladder with a thin, flexible tube (catheter), a urologist or other specialist fills the bladder with water through a second catheter. When you feel the need to urinate, the urologist measures the pressure in your bladder and the amount of fluid it contains. In some cases, an additional catheter inserted into your vagina or rectum is used to measure pressure.

After emptying your bladder with a thin, flexible tube (catheter), a urologist or other specialist fills the bladder with water through a second catheter. When you feel the need to urinate, the urologist measures the pressure in your bladder and the amount of fluid it contains. In some cases, an additional catheter inserted into your vagina or rectum is used to measure pressure. Electromyography — A series of sensors measures the electrical activity of muscles and nerves that control your lower urinary tract. The purpose is to find communication problems between your bladder and pelvic floor.

A series of sensors measures the electrical activity of muscles and nerves that control your lower urinary tract. The purpose is to find communication problems between your bladder and pelvic floor. Leak point pressure measurement — This is performed along with a cystometric test. The goal is to see how much fluid your bladder can hold before leaking. An instrument called a manometer notes the precise moment urine leaks, known as the leak point pressure.

This is performed along with a cystometric test. The goal is to see how much fluid your bladder can hold before leaking. An instrument called a manometer notes the precise moment urine leaks, known as the leak point pressure. Postvoid residual urine measurement — After urinating, this test measures the amount of urine left in your bladder. Your urology care provider may use an ultrasound or a catheter-based exam for this residual measurement.

After urinating, this test measures the amount of urine left in your bladder. Your urology care provider may use an ultrasound or a catheter-based exam for this residual measurement. Pressure flow study — “Pressure is necessary to push urine out of the bladder,” said Dr. Maurizio Buscarini, a board-certified urologist at Beaufort Memorial Urology Specialists. “A pressure flow study determines the amount of pressure needed to urinate. It also measures how quickly urine flows from your bladder, which is known as your flow rate.” This test can help detect blockages that slow urine flow.

“Pressure is necessary to push urine out of the bladder,” said Dr. Maurizio Buscarini, a board-certified urologist at Beaufort Memorial Urology Specialists. “A pressure flow study determines the amount of pressure needed to urinate. It also measures how quickly urine flows from your bladder, which is known as your flow rate.” This test can help detect blockages that slow urine flow. Uroflowmetry — You urinate into a container that measures the flow of your urine. This helps determine how much urine your bladder holds and your flow rate. Test results help identify weak bladder muscles or an obstruction to urine flow.

You urinate into a container that measures the flow of your urine. This helps determine how much urine your bladder holds and your flow rate. Test results help identify weak bladder muscles or an obstruction to urine flow. Video urodynamic tests — While filling and emptying your bladder, a radiologist or other specialist uses X-ray imaging services to record how your bladder responds. Contrast dye may be added to improve image clarity.

“For the right person, urodynamic testing is a powerful tool,” Dr. Buscarini added. “It allows us to diagnose all sorts of urinary tract problems, including overactive bladder, urinary tract obstruction and urinary incontinence.”

Your healthcare provider may recommend urodynamic testing for the following reasons:

Difficulty completely emptying your bladder

Frequent urinary tract infections (UTIs)

Intermittent urine flow (repeated starts and stops while attempting to urinate)

Problems with leaking urine

Sudden urge to urinate

Urinating an excessive number of times daily

Weak urine flow

If you’re considering urodynamic testing, here’s what to expect, during and afterward.

Pre-testing — Before urodynamic testing, many do not need to take any special precautions. However, you may undergo a physical depending on your particular situation. Your provider may perform a pelvic exam (for women) or a digital rectal exam (for men). You may also provide a urine sample for analysis or track your bathroom habits for a few days.

Before urodynamic testing, many do not need to take any special precautions. However, you may undergo a physical depending on your particular situation. Your provider may perform a pelvic exam (for women) or a digital rectal exam (for men). You may also provide a urine sample for analysis or track your bathroom habits for a few days. Preparing for your test — On the day of your test, your healthcare provider may ask you to arrive with your bladder full of urine. This allows testing to begin immediately.

On the day of your test, your healthcare provider may ask you to arrive with your bladder full of urine. This allows testing to begin immediately. Managing discomfort — Most urodynamic tests are painless. Tests that use catheters may be uncomfortable, but they shouldn’t hurt. A numbing gel can help reduce pain during catheter use.

Most urodynamic tests are painless. Tests that use catheters may be uncomfortable, but they shouldn’t hurt. A numbing gel can help reduce pain during catheter use. Recovering and resuming life — You may experience slight discomfort when urinating after the test, but this should improve within a few hours. Since no anesthesia is used, you can drive yourself home immediately after the test and return to normal life. Some test results are ready immediately. Others may take a few days.

“Often, the biggest obstacle to treating urinary tract problems is overcoming embarrassment,” Dr. Ashby said. “By admitting your symptoms to your primary care provider, you take a giant step toward regaining control of your bladder and life, so don’t wait.”