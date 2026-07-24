Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in locating missing Lady’s Island woman

Staff reports

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lady’s Island woman.

According to a release from the BCSO, Mary Julia Kemp, 61, was reported missing by her family late Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2026. There is concern for her safety and well-being.

Kemp is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Kia Sorento displaying South Carolina license plate 6368PZ.

Anyone with information regarding Kemp’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.