City gives update on Charles/Craven Street drainage project

Staff reports

According to a media release from the City of Beaufort, street reconstruction on Craven Street in downtown Beaufort is expected to begin in the upcoming week, with base course paving tentatively scheduled for the week of Monday, July 27.

Please note that these dates may change depending on weather conditions and other factors.

The section of Craven Street between Charles and West streets will receive a base course of asphalt, similar to the paving recently completed at the intersection of Charles and Bay streets. Final paving and permanent pavement markings will be completed at a later date once construction has been substantially completed.

According to the release, once the base course paving is complete, temporary pavement markings will be installed on Craven Street, and the asphalt will need time to cure before the roadway can reopen to vehicle traffic. Weather permitting, vehicle traffic is expected to resume on this section of Craven Street during the week of Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. The traffic signal at the intersection of Charles and Craven streets will remain flashing red, indicating a stop condition.

Following the reopening of Craven Street, the intersection of Charles and North street will close so crews can begin stormwater pipe installation. Work will then continue in segments along North Street toward West Street to help maintain access to nearby businesses and properties throughout construction.

Temporary water service interruption

The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority (BJWSA) will complete a temporary water shutdown to allow for the installation of new storm pipe infrastructure associated with the project from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday July 27.

According to the release, residents and businesses in the affected areas have been notified and are encouraged to plan accordingly. Water service will be restored as soon as the work is completed.

For additional project information, updates, and frequently asked questions, visit S.C. Office of Resiliance’s Beaufort Project webpage at https://scor.sc.gov/beaufort.