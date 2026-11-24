By Shellie Murdaugh

The Island News

Following a recent high-speed chase through two counties, Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said protecting the public’s safety during pursuits will remain a priority.

“We will continue investing in technology and training that improve safety throughout Jasper County and hold accountable those who endanger others,” Malphrus previously said.

A Beaufort man was arrested and faces several charges after he fled an attempted traffic stop by Jasper County deputies Monday, Nov. 16, livestreaming the entire incident on Facebook while traveling at high speeds, police said.

The pursuit reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Christian Felt said. No injuries were reported during the incident and no patrol cars sustained any damage.

Julius Griffin, 50, was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, resulting in a high-speed pursuit, and driving under suspension, first offense within the last five years.

Griffin received a $600 bond and was released from the detention center Tuesday, Nov. 17, Felt said Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Felt said Griffin was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He said Griffin exited and was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies, Felt said, also confirmed Griffin was operating with a suspended driver’s license.

“Griffin has a documented criminal history consisting of 22 prior charges, with 15 convictions throughout Jasper County and surrounding areas,” Felt said.

Pursuit extends over 20 miles

The pursuit, the sheriff’s office said, covered approximately 21 miles and lasted around 17 minutes.

“It began in the Firefly Road area and continued along Henry Lawton Road and Grahamville Road before the suspect fled onto I-95 northbound at Exit 21,” Felt said. “The pursuit continued north before transitioning onto U.S. Highway 17 and then U.S. Highway 21, ultimately ending at the intersection of U.S. Highway 21 and Clarendon Road, where Lance Cpl. Bacon successfully performed a PIT maneuver.”

Felt said this was the first incident involving the sheriff’s office where the suspect was livestreaming while being pursued by deputies.

The Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuvers, Felt said, have been used twice this year by deputies and there had been four or five stops made using stop sticks.

Grappler Police Bumper a new tool for sheriff’s office

The sheriff’s office received a new tool a few months ago to help its law enforcement officers take a proactive approach to safely ending vehicle pursuits, Malphrus said.

The Grappler Police Bumper is a bumper installed on the front bumper of a patrol car and is activated by a switch inside the vehicle. When used, a nylon net is deployed an extends outward, catching the rear wheel of a suspect’s vehicle, causing the suspect’s vehicle to stop without a collision.

“Along with stop sticks and the PIT maneuver, it gives our deputies another option to help bring pursuits to an end as quickly and safely as possible,” Malphrus said. “There are situations where we may have to discontinue a pursuit, but we’re always looking for additional tools that can help us safely apprehend suspects.”

The sheriff’s office currently has one vehicle equipped with the system, Malphrus said, with three to four additional units ordered.

While the system is in the hands of the sheriff’s office, there will be a need for officers to receive training in its use before they are ready for use.

“We received our first Grappler system a couple of months ago,” Malphrus said. “However, deputies must complete the required training before we can begin using the equipment in the field.”

The Grappler bumper system, Malphrus said, costs approximately $7,000 per vehicle, with the net itself costing around $600.

“We don’t plan to outfit every vehicle in our fleet,” he said. “Once fully implemented, we expect to have approximately 10 vehicles equipped with the system, allowing us to have at least one available on every shift.”

Malphrus said while the bumpers require a larger investment, they would help to provide officers with a safer alternative in certain situations.

“It’s another tool in our toolbox that gives us an additional option for safely ending vehicle pursuits,” he said. While it’s a larger investment, it provides a potentially safer alternative in certain situations. We recognize it won’t be appropriate for every pursuit, but we’re committed to being proactive and utilizing every available resource to help protect our deputies and the public.”

Shellie Murdaugh, who joined The Island News in October 2026, formerly worked as a reporter for The Jasper County Sun Times and Bluffton Today. She also worked for newspapers in Hampton and Colleton counties in South Carolina and in North Carolina at The Richmond County Daily Journal. She can be reached at smurdaugh@theislandnews.com.