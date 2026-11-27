By Tony Kukulich

The Island News

A pygmy sperm whale washed ashore on the southern tip of Hilton Head Island early on Saturday, Nov. 21. The whale was still alive when it was discovered.

“This past weekend, our Shore Beach Service team responded to a stranded pygmy whale near beach marker 6 on Hilton Head Island,” read a social media post from Shore Beach Service, an organization that patrols more than 13 miles of Hilton Head beaches year round.

Multiple agencies responded to the site, including the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network.

“On Nov. 21, we received an early morning call about a live pygmy sperm whale on Hilton Head Island. LMMN volunteers Jack and Merry Harvey were onsite quickly, uprighted the animal and kept her wet,” LMMN executive director Lauren Rust wrote in an email to The Island News.

A volunteer veterinarian arrived on scene about 90 minutes later and evaluated the whale’s condition.

“After an assessment it was clear it would be in the best interest of the animal to humanely euthanize it,” Rust said.

A necropsy was performed on the beach, and samples collected from the animal will be submitted for testing next week. Until then, the whale’s cause of death is unknown.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, pygmy sperm whales grow to a length of 11½ feet and weigh between 700 and 1,000 pounds. As a toothed whale, they feed primarily on squid.

Like an octopus, this species of whale is capable of releasing a cloud of ink as a defense against predators. Closely resembling the dwarf sperm whale, the pygmy sperm whale was not recognized as a distinct species until 1966.

“Pygmy sperm whales live offshore of South Carolina but are deep divers and should never be close to shore,” Rust said.

All efforts were conducted under authorization of NOAA’s Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program.

Reach Tony Kukulich at 854-257-8125 or at tkukulich@theislandnews.com.