Special to The Island News

We’ve heard it all before: cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, get your flu shot and wash your hands.

Preventing the spread of the flu isn’t rocket science, but brushing up on the top ways to stay healthy can help keep the virus at bay during flu season for not only you, but the people around you.

The flu, or influenza, spreads easily through respiratory droplets when infected people cough, sneeze or even talk. It can also spread when someone touches a contaminated surface and then touches their eyes, nose or mouth.

Preventing flu transmission starts with vaccination, staying home when sick and practicing good hygiene.

The vaccine remains the most effective tool for disease prevention, says Dr. Michael Kaup, who sees patients at Beaufort Memorial Express Care.

“The flu vaccine continues to be our best defense,” he says. “It can reduce the severity of illness and the risk of hospitalization, as well as reducing the spread of the virus throughout the community.”

The flu is more than just a seasonal annoyance. While many people recover from influenza within a week, for some, the flu can lead to serious complications including pneumonia, hospitalization and even death.

Certain groups are particularly at risk for flu complications, including:

Adults 65 and older

Pregnant women

Young children

People with asthma

People with heart disease

People with diabetes

Immunocompromised individuals

Get vaccinated every year

While the flu vaccine doesn’t guarantee complete immunity, it can reduce your chances of becoming infected, lower your risk of severe illness and help decrease transmission within your community.

The CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older.

“While it’s not 100 percent effective at preventing the flu, the vaccine does have a degree of effectiveness and it is the best thing we have to protect you from something potentially life threatening,” explains Dr. Kaup.

Stay home when you’re sick

The flu can spread quickly through classrooms, workplaces and other social gatherings.

If you’re experiencing flu symptoms, stay home and limit contact with others. The CDC advises that people return to normal activities only after symptoms have improved and they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without taking any fever-reducing medication.

Practice good hand hygiene

“Influenza viruses can spread when people touch contaminated surfaces and then touch their face,” Dr. Kaup says. “Frequent handwashing with soap and water helps remove germs before they enter the body.”

Remember proper handwashing technique:

Wet your hands with clean, running water, turn off the tap and apply soap.

Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your fingernails.

Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds (about the same amount of time it takes to hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice).

Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

Dry your hands using a clean towel or air dryer.



If soap and water aren’t readily available, alcohol-based hand sanitizer is an effective alternative.

Cover coughs, sneezes

When you cough or sneeze, respiratory droplets can travel through the air and expose people around you to the flu.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow and wash your hands afterward.

Clean high-touch surfaces

Viruses can spread quickly and easily through shared spaces.



Make sure to frequently clean and disinfect:

Phones

Keyboards

Door handles

Light switches

Remote controls

Shared desks

Bathroom surfaces such as sinks and flush handles



Know the signs of flu

Symptoms often appear suddenly and are typically more severe than those associated with a common cold. Common flu symptoms include:

Fever

Chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle aches

Headache

Fatigue

When should you seek care for the flu?

Most people with influenza recover at home with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medications to manage their symptoms.

Some symptoms, however, require medical attention, such as:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Chest pain or pressure

Persistent dizziness or confusion

Severe dehydration

Symptoms that improve and then suddenly worsen

A fever that does not improve or returns after initially resolving

Worsening chronic health conditions such as asthma, COPD or heart disease



Prescription antiviral medications such as oseltamivir may help shorten the duration if illness and reduce the risk of complications when started early (typically within the first 48 hours after symptoms begin).

“Particularly for those at higher risk for severe flu complications, early treatment may help reduce the seriousness of the illness and prevent hospitalization,” says Dr. Kaup. “If you’re at high risk for these complications, contact a healthcare provider as soon as symptoms develop.”