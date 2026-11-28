American Legion Beaufort Post 207 brings you Bill Bauer, 79, who was drafted into the U.S. Army in Mark Center, N.Y., in 1967. After Basic Training and Radio School at Fort Knox, Ky., he further trained as a Radio Teletype Operator at Fort Gordon, Ga. He was then sent to Phu Cat, Vietnam near Quy Nhon where he supported an artillery group routing messages and orders throughout the region.

Bill Bauer during his Army service Bill Bauer today

In 1969, he separated and used the GI Bill to attend the University of Toledo’s Community and Technical College where he earned an Associates Degree in Applied Science focused on computer programming. He then began a long career in computer programming and systems analysis, first for 25 years in banking and then another 13 years with manufacturing companies. He and his wife of 53 years, Diane, moved to Beaufort County in 2019.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 207. For Veteran Of The Week nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.