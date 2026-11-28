Staff Reports

The Island News

The Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge connecting downtown Beaufort and Lady’s Island has reopened following a temporary closure Saturday morning, Nov. 28, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

The bridge was closed earlier Saturday while crews worked to repair downed power lines. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes during the closure.

Police have since announced that the bridge has reopened to traffic.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the reopening of the Woods Memorial Bridge.