Longtime Beaufort holiday tradition brings community together over a free meal

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Jacob Washington, left, of Beaufort, talks with long time volunteer Donna Mills, of St. Helena Island, as he receives food during the Sea Eagle Market’s Thanksgiving Community Lunch on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at the store’s location in Beaufort. This is the 14th year that Sea Eagle Market has helped to feed the community during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to owner Craig Reaves. Delayna Earley/The Island News

For more than a decade, a group of Beaufort volunteers has spent Thanksgiving Day making sure its neighbors have a place to enjoy a hot meal.

That tradition continued Thursday, Nov. 26, at Sea Eagle Market on Boundary Street in Beaufort, where volunteers served at least 120 plates of food in the first hour of the community Thanksgiving dinner.

There was no shortage of traditional Thanksgiving fare, with turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans, candied yams and an assortment of desserts available to those who stopped by.

But for those who spend a portion of their holiday preparing and serving the food, the event is about more than making sure people have enough to eat.

The community meal got its start through an outreach ministry at Shell Point Baptist Church that served members of Beaufort’s homeless community, residents of Polk Village and those staying at the Atlantic Inn.

While the location has changed over the years, the purpose behind the meal has remained much the same.

“God is good. He blesses us more than we deserve, so just to give back to the community,” said Craig Reaves, owner of Sea Eagle Market and one of the organizers of the event.

Reaves estimates that the annual holiday event has been going since around 2012.

These days, the event brings together volunteers from several parts of the community, including members of Cross Community Church. Beaufort Charities has also partnered with organizers in recent years to help with the outreach effort.

Among those serving food Thursday were Beaufort native and local businessman Billy Powell and St. Helena Island residents Randy and Donna Mills.

The Millses have been volunteering at the event for an estimated six or seven years.

“Who’s counting when you’re having fun?” Randy Mills said.

Preparing enough food for the community meal is no small undertaking. Reaves said they typically cook 10 to 12 turkeys weighing approximately 20 pounds each, along with eight to 10 hams and a variety of homemade sides.

The macaroni and cheese is particularly popular, as are the candied yams, which are prepared with pecans, brown sugar and marshmallows.

Guests could sit down and enjoy their meals or take food home to share with their families.

For the volunteers, the opportunity to spend time with their neighbors, some of whom they may have never met before, is as much a part of the tradition as the food itself.

Attendees receive food during the Sea Eagle Market’s Thanksgiving Community Lunch on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at the store’s location in Beaufort. This is the 14th year that Sea Eagle Market has helped to feed the community during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to owner Craig Reaves. Delayna Earley/The Island News

“My philosophy is I’m cooking for Jesus, you know, and entertaining angels,” Reaves said.

Those who missed the Thanksgiving meal will have another opportunity to enjoy a holiday dinner with the group.

Organizers plan to host a community Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25.

The location has yet to be finalized as Sea Eagle Market prepares to move to its new location at 1509 Salem Road in Beaufort.

For Powell, who spent part of his Thanksgiving serving meals before heading home to spend time with his wife, the event is an example of the generosity he has seen from Craig over the years.

“This man right here is the one that gives back more to this community than any 10 of the rest of us,” Powell said.

Attendees receive food during the Sea Eagle Market's Thanksgiving Community Lunch on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at the store's location in Beaufort. This is the 14th year that Sea Eagle Market has helped to feed the community during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to owner Craig Reaves. Delayna Earley/The Island News Attendees receive food during the Sea Eagle Market's Thanksgiving Community Lunch on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at the store's location in Beaufort. This is the 14th year that Sea Eagle Market has helped to feed the community during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to owner Craig Reaves. Delayna Earley/The Island News Attendees receive food during the Sea Eagle Market's Thanksgiving Community Lunch on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, at the store's location in Beaufort. This is the 14th year that Sea Eagle Market has helped to feed the community during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to owner Craig Reaves. Delayna Earley/The Island News Donna Mills, right, of St. Helena, scoops macaroni and cheese onto J.T. DelValle's to-go tray during Sea Eagle Market's Thanksgiving Community Lunch on Thursday, Nov. 26, at their store in Beaufort. DelValle, who lives in Beaufort, attended the event with her son, Ricky, who said he paused playing Grand Theft Auto VI to come eat with her. Delayna Earley/The Island News Prev 1 of 4 Next

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at dearley@theislandnews.com.