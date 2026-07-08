Pulling for the USA

Die-hard fans of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team react after the USA scored to tie the game at 1 against Belgium on Monday night, July 6, 2026, at Carolina Tavern in Port Royal.

The Belgians scored their second goal just seconds later to retake the lead and went on to win, 4-1, to advance to the Quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Carolina Tavern owner Larry Fries said his place has been packed all week during the games.

“You can’t find a seat anywhere when Team USA is playing.”