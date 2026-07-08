Pulling for the USA

Die-hard fans of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team react after the USA scored to tie the game at 1 against Belgium on Monday night, July 6, 2026, at Carolina Tavern in Port Royal.

The Belgians scored their second goal just seconds later to retake the lead and went on to win, 4-1, to advance to the Quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Carolina Tavern owner Larry Fries said his place has been packed all week during the games.

“You can’t find a seat anywhere when Team USA is playing.”

Photos by Bob Sofaly/The Island News

Fans of the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team watch in pain as Belgium moves the ball closer and scores during first half of their 2026 World Cup Round-of-16 game. Carolina Tavern owner Larry Fries said his place is packed on game nights to begin with, but the crowds have been incredible during the World Cup tournament. Belgium went on to win, 4-1, to advance to the Quarterfinals of the World Cup. Bob Sofaly/The Island News