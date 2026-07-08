Donald F. Miller

June 24, 1930 – June 23, 2026

St. Helena Island

Don Miller, of St. Helena Island, passed away on June 23, 2026.

Don was born to Ethel and Floyd Patton on June 24, 1930, in Albany, N.Y, where he spent his formative years. After receiving a Masters Degree from the University of Albany, he taught school and served in the National Guard.

Don began his career with the Foreign Service Division of the U.S. State Department in 1960.

During his 30-year career, he was with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and served in the African countries of Nigeria, Ethiopia, The Ivory Coast, Mauretania, Burundi, and Liberia. USAID’s core mission was to end extreme poverty, promote democratic governance, provide disaster relief, and advance U.S. foreign policy and security interests globally.

While serving with USAID, Don graduated from the National War College, where employees of federal agencies receive high level strategic leadership training in national security, defense, and foreign policy.

Due to his responsibilities as Regional Director of African Affairs, his position required a security detail. His assigned security codename was “HIPPO.”

Don’s professional career granted him extensive travel, resulting in visits to six of the seven continents of the world.

Between his overseas assignments, he maintained residences in Washington, D.C., and Mt. Vernon, Va.

In 1990, Don retired from the U.S. State Department, and moved to St. Helena Island, S.C. He was an avid tennis player and played competitively on Dataw Island. In addition to tennis, he excelled at every sport in which he competed, including baseball and basketball.

After retirement, Don was a dedicated volunteer, devoting much of his time to the Beaufort History Museum, and the Penn Center (the first school in the South for formerly enslaved West Africans). Don loved history, religion, teaching, travel, and collecting many different styles of art.

Don accumulated a wide variety of stunning artwork during his life, including everything from an extensive collection of African Art to Pipka Santas. In 2009, Don gifted a large portion of his African art collection to the University of Virginia.

Don was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beaufort, S.C.

Don is survived by his wife, Bonnie H. Miller of St. Helena Island, and his son, Gregory Miller of Beaufort, S.C. Don was preceded in death by his first wife, Sara, and his infant son, Brent.

In accordance with Don’s wishes, no funeral service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 157 Lady’s Island Drive, Beaufort, S.C. 29907.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.