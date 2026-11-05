Penn Center hosting 42nd annual Heritage Days Celebration

Staff reports

ST. HELENA ISLAND — The community and visitors from across the Lowcountry are invited as Penn Center is hosting the 42nd annual Heritage Days Celebration, a homecoming that honors the Gullah Geechee cultural legacy, from Thursday, Nov. 12 to Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Penn Center National Historic Landmark District.

This year’s theme, “Celebrating Our Culture, Engaging and Empowering Our Youth,” features youth and family activities, artists and authors, live music, food traditions, a heritage symposium, a film screening, and a community parade.

Founded in 1862, Penn Center is a cornerstone of African American education, civil rights, and Gullah Geechee cultural preservation. Heritage Days continues its legacy of celebration, reflection, and community connection, a vibrant reminder of the cultural contributions that define the Lowcountry and African American history.

Parking is $5.

Want To Go?

What: 42nd annual Heritage Days Celebration

When: Thursday, Nov. 12 to Saturday, Nov. 14

Where: Penn Center National Historic Landmark District, St. Helena Island

More information: For the full schedule, visit penncenter.com/heritage-days or Facebook.com/heritagedays on Facebook.

For more information, email penncenter.com/heritage-days. Parking is $5.



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Full schedule

Thursday, Nov. 12 (9 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Heritage Days Symposium at Frissell Community House: Heritage Symposium honoring the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Researchers, scholars, and teachers share stories of the diverse communities and individuals who shaped the Revolutionary War and American history. Free and open to the public; RSVP encouraged at https://bit.ly/2026heritage.

10 a.m., Opening Ceremonies at Center Stage: Featuring placement of the flags, live performances featuring students from Beaufort County School District.

All day: Artists and Authors Row, Vendors Market, Penn Center Grounds.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Children and family activities: The Gullah Roots Village face-painting, crochet and crafting, bateau building, scavenger hunt, and educational activities for children and families (Penn Center grounds).

5 p.m., Lowcountry Supper: Ticketed, $25 at the door or via Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/lowcountrysupper, Emory S. Campbell Dining Hall.

6 p.m, Youth Theatrical Performance: Frissell Community House.

7 p.m., Old-Fashioned Praise House Service: Brick Baptist Church.

Friday, Nov. 13 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

10 a.m.:Opening festivities, live performances, and entertainment featuring Daa Geeche Gal, Poetic Storyteller, saxophonist Gregory Whitaker, Soul Line Dancing, and more, Center Stage.

11 a.m., Daughters of the Dust: Film screening, Frissell Community House.

2:30 p.m., “Here Today, Gone Tomorrow” with Ron Daise: The St. Helena Island native, author, and former star of Nick Jr.’s “Gullah Gullah Island” presents a reader’s theater piece on the life of Gullah Reconstruction-era figure Prince Rivers, woven with poetry, spirituals, and Civil War-era songs, Frissell Community House.

All day: Artists and Authors Row, Vendors Market, Penn Center grounds.

5 p.m., Fish fry: Evening fish fry and music, Penn Center grounds.

Saturday, Nov. 14 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

8 a.m., Heritage Days Parade: Lineup begins at 8 a.m.; the parade starts at 9 a.m., Parade route to Penn Center.

10 a.m. to noon: Museum open with free admission, featuring the Bruce Ingram art exhibit, York W. Bailey Museum.

10:15 a.m.: Opening festivities, Center Stage.

All day: Vendors Market, Artists and Authors Row, food, and Center Stage entertainment, Penn Center grounds.

Saturday Center Stage performers: Whale Branch Middle School Choir, GyeNyame Dance Ensemble, Natasha Robinson, Gullah Geechee Spirituals Project, Darryl Anderson, Sydney Passmore, Claflin University Concert Chorus, Dani’s Dance Dynamic, Keondra Grant, Gullah Geechee Ring Shouters, Kelly Burns, Bruce Ingram, and Michael Broddie.

For more

For the full schedule, visit penncenter.com/heritage-days or Facebook.com/heritagedays on Facebook. For more information, email penncenter.com/heritage-days.