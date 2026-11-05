Jasper County has second fatality within only a few days of each other

By Shellie Murdaugh

The Island News

A Tillman woman died in a one-vehicle accident Monday, Oct. 26 in Jasper County, only a few days after another fatal collision in the county on Interstate 95, according to Jasper County Coroner Jeremiah Vaigneur.

Chanise Singletary, 19, died at the scene from injuries she sustained in the accident, Vaigneur said.

The second of the two fatal collisions happened at 11:43 p.m. near the intersection of Cotton Hill Road and U.S. Highway 321, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper William Bennett said.

A 2022 Honda Accord had been traveling north on U.S. Highway 321 when it ran off of the road to the right, struck a tree and overturned near the intersection of Cotton Hill Road, Bennett said. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

This marks the second vehicle fatality in Jasper County within only a few days of one another.

A Savannah man died Oct. 24 in Jasper County after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 95, Jasper County Coroner Jeremiah Vaigneur said Oct. 26.

Luis Suhul-Vasquez, 24, died at the scene due to injuries he sustained in the accident, Vaigneur said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Shellie Murdaugh, who joined The Island News in October 2026, formerly worked as a reporter for The Jasper County Sun Times and Bluffton Today. She also worked for newspapers in Hampton and Colleton counties in South Carolina and in North Carolina at The Richmond County Daily Journal. She can be reached at shelliemurdaugh@gmail.com.