Election 2026: New leaders, close margins mark Lowcountry election

Seifert wins Beaufort sheriff; Ford takes Jasper probate seat; Hilton Head returns incumbents; Beaufort council contest falls within recount threshold

By Delayna Earley with reporting by Tony Kukulich, Shellie Murdaugh and Bob Sofaly

The Island News

Beaufort and Jasper county voters chose new leaders Tuesday, Nov. 3, in an election that brought a change in Beaufort County’s sheriff, a new Jasper County probate judge and a historic Democratic victory in South Carolina’s U.S. Senate race.

After winning the race for Beaufort County sheriff, Doug Seifert celebrates with his wife Shelly Seifert on Hilton Head Island, Nov. 3, 2026. Seifert defeated Alphonso Small Jr., capturing nearly 60% of the vote in unofficial results. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

On Hilton Head Island, voters largely backed incumbents, returning Mayor Alan Perry and two Town Council members to office.

Democrat Annie Andrews won South Carolina’s U.S. Senate election, while Republican Alan Wilson won the governor’s race. In the 1st Congressional District, Democrat Nancy Lacore declared victory Wednesday, although the Associated Press had not called the contest in its Wednesday update.

Updated returns supplied for this report put Lacore’s congressional lead just above South Carolina’s mandatory-recount threshold. In Beaufort’s municipal election, however, Jared Madison’s 26-vote lead over Thad Lane for the second City Council seat falls within that threshold.

Results remain unofficial until certified. Reporting from all precincts does not eliminate the remaining steps of reviewing eligible ballots, canvassing returns and completing post-election checks.

Seifert defeats Small to become Beaufort County’s next sheriff

Beaufort County will have a new sheriff for the first time in nearly three decades.

Republican Doug Seifert opened an early lead as voting results began trickling in Tuesday night. That lead grew as the final precincts, all from south of the Broad River, had their votes counted.

With 100% of the county’s precincts reporting, Seifert defeated Democrat Alphonso Small Jr. by a wide margin, capturing 59.52% of the 85,496 votes cast in the race. Seifert received 50,886 votes, Small received 34,521 and write-in candidates received 89.

Seifert watched the results come in with family, friends and supporters in a Hilton Head restaurant. As the election outcome came more clearly into focus, Seifert and his team debated when it would be safe to declare victory. Just before 10:30 p.m., they made the call.

Entering a room full of cheering allies, Seifert thanked his family for their support during his eight-month campaign.

“This is the best thing that ever happened in my life, in my family’s life because we care about Beaufort County,” he said.

Speaking with reporters, Seifert said his first order of business will be to establish a substation on St. Helena Island.

“I said that at the beginning of March, and I haven’t changed that at all,” Seifert said.

Seifert attributed his success to staying focused on his message and trying to run a clean campaign. He also praised Sheriff P.J. Tanner, who will have served as the county’s sheriff for 28 years when his term ends in January 2027.

“He did an absolutely outstanding job,” Seifert said. “He built a great foundation.”

Speaking earlier in the evening, Small reflected on his campaign, saying he ran a good race.

“I’m not going to stop. It’s all about the people. I’m not running for power, I’m running for purpose,” he said.

Certification and preparations for the January transition are the next steps for the sheriff’s office.

Hilton Head voters back incumbents

In an election night marked by surprises and upsets, voters on Hilton Head Island bucked the trend, reelecting incumbents in three of four races. No incumbent ran in the fourth race.

Perry, who was first elected in 2022, defeated challengers Dave Ferguson and Palmer Simmons. Perry received 10,193 votes, or 54.35%, to Ferguson’s 6,527 and Simmons’ 1,940. There were 93 write-in votes.

Perry’s comfortable victory came in contrast to a campaign that he called difficult.

“No, not an easy campaign. They never are. I think we’re seeing campaigns in general become more attack oriented,” Perry said.

Tamara Becker, who represents Ward 4, also handily defeated her opponent, Rick Ross, receiving 1,971 votes, or 59.07%, to Ross’ 1,353.

During the campaign, it was revealed that work on Becker’s Hilton Head home had not been properly permitted. The matter came to a head during an Oct. 13 Town Council meeting, during which Becker acknowledged the problem. She placed the blame on contractors, whom she believed were responsible for obtaining the permits.

“He failed to get a permit, not us. He failed to get a permit,” Becker said during the meeting.

In Ward 2, incumbent Patsy Brison edged opponent Josh Peeples by 108 votes to retain her seat, receiving 1,689 votes to Peeples’ 1,581. With 13 write-in votes included, the margin was approximately 3.29 percentage points, outside the mandatory-recount threshold.

David Ellis cruised to a win in Ward 5, defeating Chuck Dowd and Rob Guthrie for the seat vacated by incumbent Steve Alfred, who did not seek reelection. Ellis received 1,733 votes, Dowd received 844 and Guthrie received 390.

Perry recognized that his opponents touched on topics that resonated with voters, and he said he is determined to integrate those messages into his plan for his coming term.

“Campaigns teach you a lot,” Perry said. “If you don’t take something away from it, you’re not growing.”

All four Hilton Head municipal contests were outside the 1% recount threshold in the supplied returns.

Beaufort City Council’s second seat within recount threshold

Josh Scallate led Beaufort’s four-candidate City Council contest with 2,503 votes. Madison received 1,661, followed by Lane with 1,635 and Grady Woods with 1,357. There were 48 write-in votes.

Josh Scallate, second from left, speaks with Ryan Lambert on Nov. 9uring his watch party

“Thank you, Beaufort, for the opportunity to serve a second term on City Council,” Scallate said after the results came in. “Whether you voted for me or someone else, I have a responsibility to listen, take your concerns seriously, and work on your behalf.”

Two seats were available, leaving Madison ahead of Lane by just 26 votes for the second seat.

In a statement following the election, Madison thanked supporters and acknowledged the responsibility of serving the community.

“I promise to listen, to lead with integrity, and to honor your trust through my actions, not just my words,” Madison said.

That difference is approximately 0.36% of the 7,204 candidate votes recorded. South Carolina’s municipal election guidance applies the recount test in a multiple-seat race to the lowest winning candidate and highest losing candidate. The reported margin therefore falls within the recount threshold, subject to the completed canvass and any applicable written waiver.

The supplied reports do not establish that a recount has already been ordered or scheduled.

Ford defeats Kleckley in Jasper County

There will be a new Jasper County probate judge after challenger Dixie S. Ford defeated incumbent Albert Buster Kleckley Jr.

In unofficial results, Ford received 8,964 votes to Kleckley’s 8,293. Kleckley held the seat for the past 14 years.

Republican Dixie S. Ford hugs a family member on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, after winning the Jasper County Probate Judge seat, defeating incumbent and Democratic candidate Albert Buster Kleckley Jr. Ford will be the first woman to serve as Jasper County Probate Judge. Shellie Murdaugh/The Island News

Following the election, Kleckley said he was thankful for the support he had received during the campaign and while serving as probate judge.

“Everybody worked so hard and did everything they could during the campaign,” he said. “My heart has always been in Jasper County and it has been an honor helping families navigate through the times when they had lost a loved one.”

Republican Sam Woodward defeated Democrat Camika Beaton for the Robertville Township seat on Jasper County Council, receiving 8,989 votes to Beaton’s 8,123.

Woodward will replace Councilman Chris VanGeison, who did not run for reelection.

“I am looking forward to working as a councilman and serving the citizens in a new role,” Woodward said. “I have served the community as a police chief, and will retire from that job, but I will continue to serve all citizens as a councilman.”

Beaton said she planned to run again for office in Jasper County.

“Thank you, Jasper County, for believing in me,” she said. “Tonight is not the end and I will be back.”

Incumbent Republican Gene Ceccarelli, the Coosawhatchie Township representative, faced no named opposition. He received 10,829 votes, with 392 write-in votes recorded.

Republican incumbent Megan Carroll Horton won another term as auditor, receiving 9,281 votes to Democratic challenger LaVonnia Von Aiken Fisher-Brown’s 7,988.

“I am truly humbled and grateful to have been re-elected as Jasper County Auditor,” Horton said. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to get out and vote, for your support, your encouragement, and for placing your trust in me for another term. I look forward to continuing to serve you with communication, transparency, and fairness.”

Fisher-Brown thanked those who believed in her and her campaign.

“Tonight’s results were disappointing, but I’m closing this campaign with a grateful heart,” she said. “Congratulations to Megan for her victory and I wish her every success as she serves the people of Jasper County.”

Republican Treasurer Mike Skinner ran unopposed and received 11,238 votes. There were 249 write-in votes.

L. Grover Smith III and Stan Wells filled two seats on the Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation Board. Smith received 5,424 votes and Wells received 6,485, with 108 write-in votes recorded.

The supplied returns place Jasper’s contested county races outside the mandatory-recount threshold.

Fier, Guzman win Hardeeville seats

Three candidates sought two Hardeeville City Council seats.

In the Jasper County returns, newcomer Steve Fier received the most votes, 4,615. Incumbent Valarie Guzman received 4,254 and challenger Landon Papay received 3,048.

Hardeeville also includes voters in Beaufort County. Adding those returns brings Fier’s total to 4,635, Guzman’s to 4,281 and Papay’s to 3,061, preserving the same outcome.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the confidence the citizens of Hardeeville have placed in me,” Fier said. “I thank them for their support, trust, and giving me the opportunity to serve our city. I look forward to working with everyone to move Hardeeville forward.”

Guzman thanked voters who supported her reelection.

“This hard-fought win is not just mine,” she said. “It belongs to every single person who believed in my vision and goals for a flourishing One Hardeeville.”

Papay could not be reached for comment before the original reporting deadline.

Andrews wins Senate seat; updated congressional margin exceeds 1%

Andrews, a pediatrician who ran for Congress in 2022, defeated Republican Sen. Darline Graham, becoming the first woman elected to represent South Carolina in the U.S. Senate and the first Democrat elected to one of its Senate seats since 1998. Graham had been appointed following her brother Lindsey Graham’s death in July.

The updated statewide report showed Andrews receiving 1,042,362 votes, or 51.13%, to Graham’s 951,165, or 46.65%. Libertarian Kasie Whitener received 23,560 votes and Constitution Party candidate Mark Hackett received 16,799.

In prepared remarks released by her campaign, Andrews pledged to answer to South Carolinians.

“I owe no one in Washington anything. But I owe the people of South Carolina everything,” the remarks said.

The campaign release said Graham had called to congratulate Andrews.

In Congressional District 1, updated returns showed Lacore with 161,878 votes to Republican Jenny Costa Honeycutt’s 158,570. Libertarian Bill Reeside received 5,346 votes, with another 218 write-in votes.

Lacore’s lead of 3,308 votes represents approximately 1.015% of the 326,012 votes cast for the office – narrowly above the mandatory-recount threshold. Earlier returns had placed the margin below 1%.

South Carolina law requires a recount when the difference is no more than 1% of all votes cast for the office, unless the eligible candidate waives it in writing. On the updated figures, this race does not meet that numerical requirement. The completed canvass will establish the margin used by election officials.

In Congressional District 6, Democratic incumbent James E. “Jim” Clyburn received 180,559 votes to Republican John Peterson’s 79,497 in the updated district-wide report.

Wilson elected governor; state House winners emerge

Wilson, South Carolina’s four-term attorney general, defeated Democratic state Rep. Jermaine Johnson for governor. State Sen. Mike Reichenbach was elected lieutenant governor. Johnson conceded Tuesday night.

Updated returns showed the Wilson-Reichenbach ticket receiving 1,050,190 votes, or 51.59%, to the Johnson-Sam Skardon ticket’s 959,001, or 47.11%.

In a campaign release, Wilson thanked voters and outlined priorities including an agency audit led by Reichenbach, tax reductions, education, public safety and transportation reforms.

“The campaign may be over, but our work is just beginning,” Wilson said in the release.

Other statewide Republican leaders in the supplied returns were Mark Hammond for secretary of state, Curtis Loftis for treasurer, David Stumbo for attorney general, Mike Burkhold for comptroller general, Ellen Weaver for education superintendent and Cody Simpson for agriculture commissioner.

Shannon DeLoach and Genie R. Brainerd, Shauna Bishop review results on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, during their watch party at TruHotel in Beaufort. Bishop and Brainerd both lost their elections, but DeLoach won the S.C. House 121 seat over Republican Shelley Gay Yuhas. Amber Hewitt / The Island News

In state House districts serving Beaufort and Jasper counties, district-wide returns showed victories for Republicans Bill Herbkersman in District 118, Weston Newton in District 120, Jeff Bradley in District 123 and Shannon Erickson in District 124. Democrats Shannon N. DeLoach and Korey Williams won Districts 121 and 122, respectively.

Erickson announced her victory at her election-night gathering at Bricks on Boundary in Beaufort.

Republican S.C. State Congresswoman Shannon Erickson, right, and Angie Peterson, campaign co-ordinator for Erickson, make sure they are both looking at the same numbers as keep their tally up-to-date Tuesday at Brick’s on Boundary. Erickson, Peterson and about another 50 supporters celebrated Erickson’s re-election to S.C. House District 124. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

Cadd, Walls win Beaufort countywide contests

Republican Auditor David Cadd defeated Democratic challenger Carletha Frazier, 48,529 to 36,157.

Republican Treasurer Maria Walls defeated Democratic challenger Scott Songer, 49,516 to 35,529. Unopposed Probate Judge Heather Galvin received 57,952 votes.

County Council winners were David Bartholomew, Michael “JD” Andersen, Joshua Hower, Anna Maria “Tab” Tabernik, Kraig Gordon, Mark Lawson, John Casey and Elizabeth Galloway.

School board winners were Christopher Dantzler in District 2, William Smith in District 3, Angela Stephens in District 4, Gwyneth J. Saunders in District 5, David Carr in District 7, Kate Nolan in District 8 and Elizabeth Hey in District 10.

Stephens received 2,427 votes to Dee Matthews’ 2,327. Their 100-vote difference represents approximately 2.08% of all votes cast in that contest, outside the recount threshold.

Voters approved the transportation sales tax question, 40,951 to 39,724, and the related bond question, 42,660 to 40,276. Both referendum margins exceeded 1%.

Audits, certification and what comes next

Beaufort County scheduled its public hand-count audit for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the elections office, 15 John Galt Road.

The State Election Commission requires hand-count and results-verification audits. Hand-count audits compare manually counted ballots from selected voting locations and contests with recorded totals. Results-verification audits independently retabulate scanned ballot images. These checks are separate from recounts required by close margins.

Beaufort’s canvass hearing and certification are scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the elections office.

The published state calendar sets Nov. 6 as the deadline for county boards to hold provisional-ballot hearings, complete their canvass, certify results and order necessary county-office recounts. Eligible military and overseas ballots may be received through 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

The State Board of Canvassers is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 to canvass and certify results and order necessary state-level recounts. Protest deadlines are noon Nov. 11 for county-level offices and noon Nov. 17 for federal, state or multicounty offices.

The immediate race-specific question is Beaufort City Council’s second seat: whether its narrow margin remains within the recount threshold after canvassing and when election officials would conduct any required recount. In the congressional contest, the updated margin has moved just outside that threshold.

Editor’s Note: Vote totals reflect the election-results as posted to scVOTES.org, and were timestamped 2:11 a.m. Nov. 4.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.