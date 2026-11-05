Holy Trinity Middle school volleyball wins end-of-season tournament

Holy Trinity won three matches to win Hilton Head Christian Academy’s annual end-of-season middle school girls’ volleyball tournament held Oct. 19–22. The field included Hilton Head Christian’s A and B teams, Cross Schools, Hilton Head Prep, St. Francis Catholic School of Hilton Head, Riverview Charter School, and Holy Trinity.

Coached by Gretchen Sosnowski, Holy Trinity defeated Cross Schools and Hilton Head Christian Academy to earn a spot in the championship against St. Francis. After a hard-fought match, Holy Trinity took the deciding set 15–13 to claim the title. Holy Trinity won three matches to win Hilton Head Christian Academy’s annual end of season middle school girls’ volleyball tournament held Oct. 19–22. The field included Hilton Head Christian’s A and B teams, Cross Schools, Hilton Head Prep, St. Francis Catholic School of Hilton Head, Riverview Charter School, and Holy Trinity. Coached by Gretchen Sosnowski, Holy Trinity defeated Cross Schools and Hilton Head Christian Academy to earn a spot in the championship against St. Francis. After a hard-fought match, Holy Trinity took the deciding set 15–13 to claim the title. Submitted photo