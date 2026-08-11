Parris Island wife named 2026 Military Spouse of the Year

Shelby Bateman recognized nationally for leadership, advocacy, work building community among military families

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

A Marine Corps spouse at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island has received national recognition for work that began much closer to home: helping military families find connection and a sense of belonging amid the constant change that comes with military life.

Shelby Bateman has been named the 2026 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year, earning the top honor in a national program that recognizes military spouses for their leadership, community involvement and service to military families.

Bateman, who is based at Parris Island with her family, was selected from seven branch winners representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard and National Guard. She had previously been selected as the 2026 Marine Corps Spouse of the Year.

The recognition places a national spotlight on work Bateman has been doing within the Parris Island and Beaufort military communities, where she has focused on connecting spouses with one another, military leadership and resources available to their families.

Bateman currently serves as a Family Readiness Assistant at Parris Island, supporting communication, connection and advocacy for families whose Marines are part of the recruit training mission. She also serves on the Community Advisory Board for Hunt Military Housing and participates in Installation Family Readiness Group meetings.

Her work extends beyond the installation.

Bateman serves as the Beaufort ambassador for Stronghold Food Pantry, which works to address food insecurity among active-duty military families. She also launched Giving Tuesday Military at Parris Island, leads a women’s Bible study and has helped develop a homeschool co-op community for active-duty families in and around Parris Island. She is also a contributor to the Military Mom Collective, where she writes about the experiences of military spouses.

For Bateman, that involvement grew out of her own experience navigating military life.

She and her husband have been together since they were teenagers, with their lives eventually taking them from New York to California, Camp Lejeune and Parris Island while raising two children.

Each move meant starting over, Bateman wrote in her Military Spouse of the Year profile, from finding a new home and establishing new routines to figuring out how to belong in another community. Based at Parris Island with her family, Shelby Bateman has been named the 2026 Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year. Submitted photo

Over time, her role changed from primarily supporting her husband’s Marine Corps career to deliberately building a support system for other military families.

“My military spouse story is one of growth, resilience, and choosing community over isolation, every single time,” Bateman wrote.

That emphasis on community is particularly significant at Parris Island, where many families are connected to the recruit training mission and repeatedly experience changes in schedules, assignments and personnel.

According to the National Military Community Foundation, Bateman has concentrated on helping bridge the gap between families and the resources and leadership intended to support them, using spouse groups, social programs and direct mentorship to help military spouses develop connections and confidence.

Her own path into leadership was not immediate.

Bateman has said she struggled after the birth of the couple’s second child in 2020. While stationed at Camp Lejeune, another military spouse encouraged her to become more involved.

In the years that followed, Bateman went from observing from the sidelines to volunteering in Family Readiness positions, facilitating small groups through Camp Lejeune Leadership Seminars and eventually mentoring other spouses herself.

That experience now shapes one of her primary areas of advocacy: encouraging military spouses to recognize their own abilities and step into leadership roles.

Military life can require spouses to put careers and personal goals on hold while navigating relocations, deployments and family responsibilities, Bateman wrote. Those disruptions can leave spouses questioning their identity and what they have to offer.

Her goal is to help change that.

“I am passionate about ensuring spouses are defined not by gaps or relocations, but by their resilience and adaptability,” Bateman wrote.

What the title means

The Armed Forces Insurance Military Spouse of the Year program was founded in 2008 to recognize the contributions military spouses make to their communities and the country.

Candidates can be nominated by members of both civilian and military communities and move through four rounds of advancement before the overall winner is announced. The program includes recognition at the installation and service branch levels before an overall Military Spouse of the Year is selected.

Nominees are evaluated based on their involvement in the military community, leadership, ability to build community, communication skills and personal story.

But the title is intended to be more than an annual award.

Recipients participate in a yearlong program centered on leadership, networking and community impact, while the Military Spouse of the Year organization works to provide recipients opportunities to expand their advocacy, reach more military spouses and bring greater attention to the issues they are working to address.

Bateman said she hopes to use that platform to amplify the voices of military spouses whose experiences may otherwise go unheard.

She also wants spouses to recognize that leadership does not require them to fit a particular mold.

“If I can help even one spouse find confidence, discover their voice, and step into new opportunities, that impact extends far beyond me,” Bateman wrote.

More than anything, she said, she wants military spouses to understand they do not have to become someone else in order to lead.

“They simply need to show up as themselves, authentically and courageously, walking this journey side by side.”

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.