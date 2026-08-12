Back to School, Fall 2026

Students at the public and private schools in northern Beaufort county returned to school on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, or the week after.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Ms. Khe”Mani Polite, Social Worker at Beaufort Elementary, welcomes Sarai Cook to the first day of school on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort Elementary students, like the rest of the Beaufort County School District, returned to school on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort Elementary kindergartener Cosmina Rolan is all smiles and excited for her first day of school on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort Elementary students, like the rest of the Beaufort County School District, returned to school on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort Elementary students, like the rest of the Beaufort County School District, returned to school on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort Academy senior Emma Fleming prepares to begin painting her parking space for the upcoming school year on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, at Beaufort Academy. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort Academy senior Brielle Young begins painting her parking space in preparation of the upcoming school year on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026 at Beaufort Academy. Amber Hewitt /The Island News
Beaufort Academy senior Emma Fleming’s completed parking space for the upcoming school year on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, at Beaufort Academy. Amber Hewitt/The Island News