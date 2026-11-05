Overnight water shutoff to affect about 430 Hardeeville customers

Crews will connect a new water main along Argent Boulevard. The shutoff is scheduled from 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, to 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

By Shellie Murdaugh

The Island News

HARDEEVILLE — About 430 Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority customers near Argent Boulevard and Shortcut Road in Hardeeville are expected to lose water service overnight while crews work on a new water main.

The shutdown is scheduled from 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, to 2 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

“Customers in the affected areas should prepare for a temporary interruption in water service during the scheduled work periods,” Hardeeville city spokesperson Juan Singleton said. “The shutdowns are necessary to connect both ends of a newly installed 20-inch water main along Argent Boulevard.”

Singleton said the work is part of ongoing improvements at the intersection of Argent Boulevard and Shortcut Road. The project includes new turn lanes, a new traffic signal and a slight realignment of the intersection to improve traffic flow and safety.

“The traffic signal is being designed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), which is also providing project guidance and funding,” Singleton said. “Service is expected to be restored by approximately 2 a.m. following this shutdown, pending completion of the work.”

Shellie Murdaugh joined The Island News in October 2026. She previously reported for The Jasper County Sun Times and Bluffton Today. She also worked for newspapers in Hampton and Colleton counties in South Carolina and for The Richmond County Daily Journal in North Carolina. She can be reached at shelliemurdaugh@gmail.com.