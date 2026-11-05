Afroman makes Port Royal stop

Rapper performs for about 100 at ShellRing Ale Works

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

PORT ROYAL — Wearing an American flag-patterned outfit, matching sunglasses and a large gold chain, rapper Afroman took the stage at ShellRing Ale Works on Monday night, Nov. 2, bringing a little early 2000s hip-hop nostalgia to Port Royal.

Approximately 100 people gathered inside the brewery for the performance, crowding near the stage, holding up their phones to record the show and enjoying the music beneath colorful stage lights.

The audience included longtime fans of the rapper, whose hits include “Because I Got High” and “Crazy Rap (Colt 45),” along with local elected officials, political candidates and business leaders.

For some, the opportunity to see Afroman perform locally was too good to pass up. Rapper Afroman performs at Shellring Ale Works in Port Royal, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2026. Known for his 2001 hit, “Because I Got High,” he re-emerged in 2022 after writing several songs about a police raid of his home. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

Jacob Ridenhour, who moved to St. Helena Island four years ago from Lexington, S.C., said he learned about the concert on social media.

“Just here to see Afroman,” Ridenhour said. “I saw the ad on Instagram. I was like, I had to be here.”

Another concertgoer, who said she had been a fan of Afroman since before she had children, offered a simple assessment of the performer.

“Afroman rocks!” she said.

The enthusiasm was something ShellRing Ale Works owner Nick Borreggine had noticed even before the concert began.

Borreggine said he had heard from business leaders, elected officials and residents ranging from their 30s to their 50s who were excited about the show.

“I’m surprised at some of the folks that have reached out to me,” Borreggine said. Rapper Afroman performs at Shellring Ale Works in Port Royal, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2026. Known for his 2001 hit, “Because I Got High,” he re-emerged in 2022 after writing several songs about a police raid of his home. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

The concert itself came together unexpectedly. According to Borreggine, Afroman contacted him while traveling from Florida to Washington, D.C., ahead of Election Day and looking for somewhere to perform along the way.

“Afroman called me,” Borreggine said. “He’s traveling from Florida to D.C. to be in D.C. for Election Day, and he was looking for a gig along the way.”

The resulting stop in Port Royal became part of Afroman’s Celebration of Freedom of Speech Tour. Despite the short notice, Borreggine said Monday afternoon that tickets were nearly sold out, with approximately 30 remaining at that time.

The last-minute booking also raised questions about how the concert would fit within Port Royal’s local ordinances, particularly those governing noise.

Port Royal Town Manager Van Willis said Tuesday that he had discussed the arrangements with Borreggine before the performance and that his primary concern was whether the concert would take place indoors or outdoors. Rapper Afroman performs at Shellring Ale Works in Port Royal, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2026. Known for his 2001 hit, “Because I Got High,” he re-emerged in 2022 after writing several songs about a police raid of his home. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

“My only concern was it was going to be inside or outside,” Willis said. “And it was inside the building, so I didn’t anticipate any problems.”

Willis said the town supports local businesses attracting larger musical acts, provided the events comply with local ordinances and logistical concerns can be addressed.

“As long as we can work out the logistics and help a local business, we’re all for it,” Willis said. “As long as we stay in compliance with our local ordinances or work to accommodate them as much as we can, we will always assist.”

He also pointed to the opportunity for local musicians to gain exposure through performances alongside nationally recognized artists. Rapper Afroman performs at Shellring Ale Works in Port Royal, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2026. Known for his 2001 hit, “Because I Got High,” he re-emerged in 2022 after writing several songs about a police raid of his home. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

Campfire Tyler, a local musician, opened for Afroman, something Willis said could help showcase local talent to a broader audience.

Inside the brewery Monday night, the industrial surroundings became the backdrop for an intimate hip-hop concert.

With colorful lights illuminating the stage, Afroman performed just feet from fans gathered near the front, gesturing toward the audience as concertgoers raised their phones to capture the moment.

His patriotic outfit, complete with a large gold chain featuring a map of the United States, reflected the theme of his current tour, which follows a high-profile legal battle over freedom of speech. Rapper Afroman performs at Shellring Ale Works in Port Royal, South Carolina, Nov. 2, 2026. Known for his 2001 hit, “Because I Got High,” he re-emerged in 2022 after writing several songs about a police raid of his home. Tony Kukulich/The Island News

Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, first gained national attention in 2001 with “Because I Got High,” which earned him a Grammy nomination for best rap solo performance. His music, known for its humor and irreverent storytelling, has maintained a following more than two decades after his breakthrough.

More recently, the rapper has drawn national attention for a legal battle stemming from a 2022 law enforcement raid on his Ohio home.

In March 2025, an Ohio jury ruled in his favor in a lawsuit brought by seven sheriff’s deputies who accused him of defamation and invasion of privacy after he used security camera footage of the raid in satirical music videos.

The deputies sought nearly $4 million in damages, while Afroman argued that his music and commentary were protected by the First Amendment. No criminal charges were filed against him following the raid.

The dispute helped inspire his Celebration of Freedom of Speech Tour, which brought him to Port Royal just one day before the Nov. 3 general election.

For those who turned out Monday night, the concert offered an opportunity to see a nationally known performer in an unusually intimate setting.

And for Port Royal, the unexpected appearance demonstrated how a last-minute phone call could bring a Grammy-nominated artist to a local brewery, drawing an eclectic mix of residents, elected officials and longtime hip-hop fans together for a Monday night show.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.