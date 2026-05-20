News Briefs: Shellfish season closes Wednesday, May 27

The 2025-2026 season for harvest of oysters, mussels, clams and all other bivalves from South Carolina’s State Shellfish Grounds and Public Shellfish Grounds will close on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at one half-hour after official sunset.

Because higher bacterial levels occur when water temperatures exceed 80 degrees Fahrenheit, shellfish harvesting during the summer months is limited to certain oyster farms that meet rigorous handling and operations requirements. Coastal waters will remain closed to recreational shellfish harvesting until the fall, when water temperatures begin to cool and ensure that shellfish are once again safe for harvesting and consumption. Shellfish harvesting is expected to reopen October 1, 2026.

Public test of precinct scanners for the June 9 primaries

A public test of the precinct scanners for the June 9, 2026 Statewide Democratic and Republican Primaries will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County office, located at 15 John Galt Road in Beaufort.

Public test of central count scanners for the June 9 primaries

A public test of the Central Count Scanners (Ballot Tabulating Machines) for the June 9, 2026, Statewide Democratic and Republican Primaries will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, June 5, 2026, at the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County office, located at 15 John Galt Road, in Beaufort. For more information, call 843-255-6900.

Charles Lind Brown Recreation Center closed for upgrades

Beaufort County Parks and Recreation’s Charles Lind Brown Recreation Center is closed for mechanical equipment upgrades. It will be closed for several weeks while the work is done. Once the work is completed and the facility reopens, the public will be notified.

Many programs, activities and County staff will be temporarily relocated to the Port Royal Center, 1514 Richmond Avenue.

For a complete list of programs, activities and facilities, visit Beaufort County Parks and Recreation.

For more information, please contact Beaufort County Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Shane Stager at 843-255-6711 or Shane.Stager@bcgov.net.

Beaufort County Veterans Affairs offering Life Planning seminars

Beaufort County Veterans Affairs is hosting a series of Life Planning seminars for veterans and their families. The seminars will be offered at 10 a.m. or 1:30 p.m., and will be held at the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, June 10 — Hilton Head Island Branch Library, 11 Beach City Road

Hilton Head Island Branch Library, 11 Beach City Road Wednesday, July 15 — St. Helena Branch Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Road

St. Helena Branch Library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Road Wednesday, September 16 — Bluffton Branch Library, 120 Palmetto Drive

Bluffton Branch Library, 120 Palmetto Drive Wednesday, November 18 — Burton Wells Recreation Center, I Middleton Recreation Drive

Burton Wells Recreation Center, I Middleton Recreation Drive Wednesday, December 2 — Hilton Head Island Branch Library, 11 Beach City Road

This seminar specifically addresses things veterans and their families can do today to ensure their personal effects are in order. The seminar also discusses Veterans Affairs benefits that surviving spouses may be entitled to receive.

RSVPs are required for space and resource purposes. Please contact Crystal at 843-255-6880 to reserve your seat. For questions and more information please contact Beaufort County Veterans Affairs at 843-255-6880.