Port Royal Police investigate fatal shooting at Shell Point Apartments

Beaufort County Coroner identifies 23-year-old Allendale man as victim in May 15 shooting

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting Friday night in Port Royal as 23-year-old Tre Sean Reid of Allendale.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Shane Bowers, Reid died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital at 11:38 p.m. on May 15 from a gunshot wound. The Port Royal Police Department is investigating the incident.

In a press release sent out on May 18, Port Royal Police said officers responded at approximately 10:58 p.m. May 15 to reports of shots fired at 287 Midtown Drive at the Shell Point Apartments.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from what police described as an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR until Beaufort County EMS arrived. The victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Beaufort County non-emergency dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Beaufort County CrimeStoppers at 844-847-7238. Police asked anyone calling to reference case number 26PR09522.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.